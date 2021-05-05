5 reasons why Real Madrid could beat Chelsea tonight | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

It's all to play for as Real Madrid take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

Zinedine Zidane remarked mid-April that it has been a strange season for his side. Things have certainly become more complicated for Real Madrid since Zizou made the comment. Raphael Varane, being forced off the field in the weekend's game against Osasuna, marked the 55th injury of the season for Real Madrid.

With an ageing core that he cannot depend entirely on twice a week, this season has pushed Real Madrid to the limits. Though they have huffed and puffed through parts of the campaign, when Real Madrid travel to West London to take on Chelsea, they have a strong chance of finishing the season by winning a double.

Chelsea copped a valuable away goal when the two teams squared off last week but they'll have to dig deep to take home that advantage against Zinedine Zidane's men, who are much too familiar with the occasion and comfortable with the odds stacked up against them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Real Madrid could beat Chelsea tonight.

#5 Real Madrid have come up trumps against the big sides and Chelsea should be no different

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

It has been a season where we have seen Real Madrid do the incredible while also managing to be underwhelming on occasion. While they have failed to beat teams like Levante, Alcoyano, Shakhtar Donetsk, Cadiz, CA Osasuna, Deportivo Alaves and Elche, they have produced strong performances against big sides.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona twice in the league. They beat Inter Milan twice in the group stage of the Champions League. They have also emerged victorious over the likes of Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Liverpool. Real Madrid played some spectacular football against the Merseysiders in the quarter-finals.

Chelsea's biggest triumph of the season came against Atletico Madrid. If Real Madrid can get their focus right like they so often do against the big teams, they can give Chelsea a run for their money.

Real Madrid in big games this season:



• 3-1 vs Barcelona.

• 2-1 vs Barcelona.

• 2-0 vs Atletico.

• 3-1 vs Liverpool.

• 1-1 vs Atletico

• 1-0 vs Atalanta.

• 3-1 vs Atalanta.

• 2-0 vs M’Gladbach.

• 2-0 vs Inter Milan.

• 3-2 vs Inter Milan.



#4 Real Madrid have willed their way back into games throughout the season

Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Far too often this season, Real Madrid have rescued points or won games in the closing stages. They rescued a valuable point against Atletico Madrid in the derby with an 88th minute equalizer almost a week after they had done the exact same thing against Real Sociedad.

A week after the Madrid derby, Los Blancos capped off a comeback win against Elche with a winner in the 91st minute. In the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid got a valuable draw against Borussia Monchengladbach after being 2-0 down till the 87th minute.

They beat Atalanta in the first-leg of their Round of 16 tie, thanks to an 86th minute goal by Ferland Mendy. The point is not that Real Madrid do a lot of goalscoring in the final minutes of the game but that under Zinedine Zidane, they have a habit of finding a way.

Chelsea will need to dig deep as even a moment's lapse in concentration could cost them dearly against a side that never gives up until the very end.

