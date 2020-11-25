5 reasons why Real Madrid will struggle against Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

It is not often that do-or-die situations prop up so early in either Real Madrid's or Inter Milan's UEFA Champions League campaigns. But caught in the 'group of death' and sharing a table with Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach, it is now clearer than ever before that only one of the two teams will go through to the knockout stages.

Inter Milan are at the bottom of Group B and are yet to taste victory after three group stage games. Real Madrid are currently at third with a win and a draw. Real Madrid's only win in three Champions League games came against Inter Milan earlier this month.

However, things have changed a little bit and with both teams desperate to get a win tonight, it's hard to predict what is going to unfold at the San Siro tonight. But we have a hunch that Real Madrid are going to struggle against the Nerrazurri tonight and let's take a look at five reasons why that could happen.

#5 No Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema

In what is a big blow to Real Madrid, two of their most experienced players Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos will not be available for the game against Inter Milan. Both the veterans are recovering from their respective injuries and have been left out of Real Madrid's squad that has traveled to Italy to take on Antonio Conte's team.

Benzema picked up a knock in Real Madrid's 4-1 loss away to Valencia and hasn't featured since. Sergio Ramos picked up a hamstring injury during Spain's 6-0 humbling of Germany during the international break. Real Madrid have lost seven of their last eight Champions League games without Sergio Ramos in the lineup.

Incidentally, Ramos and Benzema have been major sources of goals for Zinedine Zidane and in a team that has struggled in front of goal lately, this could prove to be a big blow at a very crucial time.

Sergio Ramos will miss Real Madrid's games against Villarreal, Inter and Alaves with a hamstring injury 🤕 pic.twitter.com/fJYakaYGNK — Goal (@goal) November 19, 2020

Advertisement

#4 Real Madrid's lack of goals is worrying

Fede Valverde scores for Real Madrid vs Barcelona

It's been a bit of a strange season on several counts so far but something we have seen across various leagues is a lot of goals. Strikers seem to be thriving in the post-Covid lockdown landscape but that's hardly the case at Real Madrid.

While Romelu Lukaku has scored nine goals from nine appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan, Real Madrid's top scorer has been Karim Benzema and he is missing tonight. The Frenchman has only scored four goals so far anyway.

Their second-highest scorer is Federico Valverde with three goals and the third-highest scorer is Sergio Ramos with two. So all three of Real Madrid's top goal-getters so far are sidelined for the game and they will need an unlikely scorer to step up and deliver the goods in foreign territory. Boy, that's tough or what?

No Karim Benzema in Real Madrid's squad to face Inter 🤕 pic.twitter.com/Ug8coxNgRX — Goal (@goal) November 23, 2020