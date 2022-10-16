5 reasons why Real Madrid will win against Barcelona tonight

Real Madrid and Barcelona will lock horns in the first El Clasico of the 2022-23 season on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu. It is arguably the biggest fixture on the club football calendar. The match is expected to be an exhilarating contest as the winner will move to the top of the La Liga table.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have picked up 22 points from their first eight matches. The Catalans currently have a superior goal difference. They have conceded just a single goal in the league so far this season and have scored 20. Real Madrid have scored 19 while shipping in seven.

Real Madrid, the defending champions, will be looking to exact revenge on their rivals for the 4-0 humiliation they suffered in the corresponding fixture last term. We expect them to be successful in their bidding today.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Real Madrid will win against Barcelona tonight.

#5 Real Madrid have had an extra day of rest

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona had Champions League commitments to pander to in midweek. While Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Shakhtar Donetsk, Barcelona endured a grueling contest with Inter Milan which ended 3-3.

They are now in danger of being eliminated from the group stage for a second consecutive season. That aside, Real Madrid had their game on Tuesday night as opposed to Barcelona, who played their exhausting encounter with Inter Milan on Wednesday.

As such, Los Blancos are the better rested of the two sides. A number of their starters began the game against Shakhtar Donetsk on the bench in midweek. As such, fitness could prove to be a major factor in the 2022-23 season's first El Clasico.

#4 Barcelona have been poor against big teams this term

FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona's domestic record so far this season has been great. But the biggest teams they've faced so far in the league are Real Sociedad and Sevilla and the latter have endured a disastrous start to the new campaign.

The Catalans' wins have come against Real Sociedad, Valladolid, Sevilla, Cadiz, Elche, Mallorca and Celta Vigo. The Catalans haven't done great against top quality opposition as evidenced by their poor form in the Champions League.

They were beaten 2-0 by Bayern Munich. They subsequently conceded a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan at the San Siro before holding them to a 3-3 draw at the Spotify Camp Nou. Suffice to say, Barcelona haven't done well for themselves against big teams and Real Madrid are about as tough as they come.

#3 Real Madrid's experience in midfield

Real Madrid Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

In big games like these, experience matters a lot. Barcelona have a very effective midfield unit with Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Gavi as their first-choice trio. While Pedri and Gavi are excellent players, they are still a bit green when it comes to high-profile encounters.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have Toni Kroos and Luka Modric operating in front of Aurelien Tchouameni. Modric and Kroos have won four Champions League titles and three La Liga titles together. That level of experience definitely gives Real Madrid the edge.

OptaJose @OptaJose was the player with the most chances created (5), passes completed (108 out of 115), total touches (139) and recoveries (12, level with Nacho Fernández ) in the game. Machine. 1 - Against Shakhtar Donetsk, Toni Krooswas the player with the most chances created (5), passes completed (108 out of 115), total touches (139) and recoveries (12, level with Nacho Fernández) in the game. Machine. 1 - Against Shakhtar Donetsk, Toni Kroos 🇩🇪 was the player with the most chances created (5), passes completed (108 out of 115), total touches (139) and recoveries (12, level with Nacho Fernández 🇪🇸) in the game. Machine. https://t.co/vdjyuDJSOb

#2 Barcelona's injury issues especially in defence

Ronald Araujo (right) remains sidelined with injury

Barca are heading into the first El Clasico of the season without a few of their starters. Fortunately for them, Jules Kounde is tipped to make a timely return ahead of the game. But Ronald Araujo, Hector Bellerin, Andreas Christensen and Memphis Depay are sidelined with injuries.

This means that Sergi Roberto is likely to be tasked with keeping the pacy and elusive Vinicius Jr. quiet on the wing. Kounde and Eric Garcia are set to start at centre-back and they don't have much experience playing alongside each other in central defence.

#1 Real Madrid home advantage

Real Madrid CF v CA Osasuna - LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid did get thrashed 4-0 in March in the corresponding fixture last season. However, it is best treated as an anomaly as it is also their last defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga. Los Blancos have won five of their last six meetings with Barcelona in all competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti's side haven't lost a single home game across all competitions so far this season. Their last loss on home soil came against Chelsea (2-3) in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last term. But Real Madrid won the the tie 5-4 on aggregate.

Real Madrid will hope to capitalize on their home advantage today and they have enough firepower within their ranks to get the better of their arch-rivals today.

