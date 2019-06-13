×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Reasons why a Neymar-less Brazil will still win Copa America 2019

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
347   //    13 Jun 2019, 16:27 IST

Tite and Coutinho will have to inspire Brazil in the absence of team talisman Neymar
Tite and Coutinho will have to inspire Brazil in the absence of team talisman Neymar

Hosts Brazil go into Copa America 2019 as the tournament favorites despite losing talisman Neymar to an ankle injury right before the South American continental showpiece. Having been disappointingly eliminated 2-1 by Belium in the Quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup, the Selecao under Tite have another shot at winning a major international tournament, something which they have failed to do since the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Brazil have had a dismal time in the Copa America since they last won the title 2007, when a Ronaldo and Ronaldinho inspired side dismantled Argentina 3-0 in the finals. The Selecao were eliminated by Paraguay via a penalty shootout in both the 2011 and 2015 editions, both times in the Quarterfinals. The 5-time World Champions embarassingly failed to even clear the group stages in the 2016 Copa America Centenario, finishing third in Group B below Peru and Ecuador.


Brazil go into the 2019 Copa America as the highest FIFA Ranked side in the tournament, standing in 3rd place as per the latest rankings. With the tournament being played at home, Brazil would also want to exorcise the ghosts of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, when the Selecao had succumbed to their worst ever defeat - a 7-1 hiding agains eventual champions Germany at the Mineirao.

Despite being the most decorated international side in world football with an unparalelled 5 World Cup titles, Brazil are third in the list of most title wins when it comes to the Copa America. They are behind Uruguay (15 titles) and Argentina (14 titles) with only 8 title wins.

Tite and his men will take heart from the fact that Selecao had used home court advantage in their favour to win the last tournament held in Brazil, winning their first ever Olympic Gold Medal in Football at the 2016 Summer Olympics. In this article, we examine 5 reasons why Brazil will emerge as the champions in this edition of South America's biggest tournament.

1 / 6 NEXT
Tags:
Copa America 2019 Paris Saint-Germain Football Brazil Football Team Neymar Philippe Coutinho Brazil Football Schedule Copa America Teams
Advertisement
COPA America: Neymar scores at Brazil training camp
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Dani Alves named Brazil captain ahead of Neymar
RELATED STORY
Copa America: 'Brazil were right to strip Neymar of captaincy', says 2002 World Cup winner
RELATED STORY
Copa America: Neymar replacement to be announced soon; Vinicius set to miss out in favour of Renato Augusto
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Neymar's childish reaction to getting nutmegged by Brazilian youngster
RELATED STORY
Neymar misses training as Brazil train in Teresopolis ahead of Copa America
RELATED STORY
Neymar limps off amidst Brazil's training session ahead of Copa America
RELATED STORY
Brazil News: Neymar limps away after tackle by Brazil team-mate
RELATED STORY
'Neymar has an advantage over Hazard', claims Tite
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: It's all-in or nothing for Brazil
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
15 Jun BRA BOL 06:00 AM Brazil vs Bolivia
16 Jun VEN PER 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Peru
16 Jun ARG COL 03:30 AM Argentina vs Colombia
17 Jun PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
17 Jun URU ECU 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Ecuador
18 Jun JAP CHI 04:30 AM Japan vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us