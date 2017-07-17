5 reasons why Alexandre Lacazette could flop at Arsenal

Arsenal need to bounce back this season and they're banking on Alexandre Lacazette. But can the Frenchman deliver?

by Scott Newman Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jul 2017, 22:08 IST

There’s a lot of pressure on Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal – can he deliver?

Arsenal are coming into 2017/18 with their backs to the wall after a disappointing 2016/17, and they’ve seemingly chosen the man they think can fire them back to glory – French striker Alexandre Lacazette.

They’ve parted with £46.5m to bring Lacazette over from Lyon, where he was a prolific goalscorer over the past four seasons. But can he really be the man to bring the glory days back to Arsenal – the days where they were either #1 or #2 in the Premier League and their rivalry with Manchester United dominated England? The jury is out.

Lacazette could well prove to be a hit, but here are five reasons that he might well flop.

#1 He’s not used to the quality of the Premier League

Can Lacazette do it at Stoke on a wet Wednesday night?

The argument that the Premier League is the world’s best league is a tricky one these days as England hasn’t seen a team in the final of the Champions League since Chelsea won the trophy back in 2012, and the trials and tribulations of the national team are well-known to everyone.

While there are arguments to be made that Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s Bundesliga might be superior to the Premier League, however, nobody has attempted to suggest that France’s Ligue 1 is better. France has a couple of great sides, no doubt – Paris St. Germain and Monaco have both seen Champions League success in the past few seasons – but overall the strength in depth just isn’t close really.

It’s cliché to suggest that a player might not be able to “do it at Stoke on a wet Wednesday night”, but when it comes to Lacazette, the questions have to be asked as he just hasn’t been playing against truly tough defences in France.

And while the Premier League’s top sides might not be as good as Real Madrid or Barcelona, the strength in depth in England is unprecedented, especially as lower sides like Crystal Palace and Swansea continue to improve due to the amount of money now flowing in.

Lacazette did score 7 goals in 12 games in European competition last season which bodes well, admittedly, but the majority of those goals didn’t come against Europe’s bigger sides as Lyon were eliminated from the Champions League in the group stages. So whether Lacazette can deliver against tough defences, week in, week out, is still a question mark.