5 reasons why Arsenal can win the 2017/18 Premier League title

Arsenal will be hurting after finishing fifth, but have a few advantages which could help them end their long title wait.

17 Jun 2017

Can Arsene Wenger’s side finally end the league title wait next season?

Every year, Arsenal fans and a few neutral Premier League fans believe it is Arsenal’s year. However, since 2004, the club haven’t built a team that has challenged right until the end of the season, meaning they have had no title glory for 13 years.

To add to that, the club missed out on Champions League football by finishing in fifth place this past season and may struggle to hold on to some key players. But, it is still impossible to rule Arsenal out, and based on the past two Premier League winners, it seems to be a positive thing if the club has no Champions League football.

Here, we suggest 5 reasons that might help Arsenal win the Premier League in 2018:

#5 The club has been linked with top players

Unlike other years, it seems Arsene Wenger is determined to do a lot of business this summer. Arsenal have already had a bid of at least £87 million for Kylian Mbappe rejected and have been linked with other players too such as Thomas Lemar and Alexandre Lacazette.

Additionally, they have been linked with other numerous smaller names who could still improve their side. Arsenal have come close to signing these sorts of players before but couldn’t get the deals across the line. Maybe this summer is when they can surprise everyone.

If the North Londoners were to sign two of those three players, there’s no doubt they would be a huge force in the Premier League next season. Despite Arsenal having Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, the team still lacks a focal point who will score at least 20 goals a season regularly. Both Mbappe and Lacazette can offer that to the current Arsenal side, which would certainly make them Premier League title challengers.