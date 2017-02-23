5 reasons why Atletico Madrid won't win La Liga

Their prospects seem promising in Europe - but it does not look like it will be Atletico's season in La Liga, and here's why.

by Manukrishnan S R Top 5 / Top 10 23 Feb 2017, 09:36 IST

Atletico have a huge gap between themselves and league leaders, Real Madrid

On 18 May 2014, Atletico Madrid held on bravely against an admittedly lacklustre Barcelona at Camp Nou to secure a draw on the final day of the season, in the process becoming just the second team other than Real Madrid and Barcelona to claim the title since the turn of the century.

Diego Simeone had trained and grafted a team so good that they were one minute away from winning the Champions League as well before Ramos popped up with a customary injury-time header.

Also Read: Diego Simeone’s Atletico armed to go all the way in the Champions League

Even though still a major force in Europe, things in La Liga haven't quite gone so well for Atletico since. Having conceded the title by 16 points to Barcelona the following season, even 2015-16 witnessed an Atletico that failed to capitalise on the many shortcomings of Real and Barca. Even though the gap was just three points in the end, Real always seemed the likelier team to upend Barcelona in the event of their collapse.

2016-17 already has the feel that Atletico will have to wait to repeat their remarkable feat – having played 22 games, they are 7 points behind leaders Real who have 2 games in hand.

Here are 5 reasons why Atletico won't win La Liga this season:

#1 The gap to the top is too high

Barcelona are six points ahead of Atletico, while Real are seven points ahead of them with a game in hand

At the end of the day, it might simply come down to this – Atletico have lost too much ground on their rivals already to make up before the end of the season. Seven points behind Real who have a game in hand, even a spectacular collapse on Real's part has Barca and Sevilla hungrily waiting in the wings.

With Barcelona effectively out of the Champions League after their first leg debacle against PSG, they will be eager to ensure any slip up on Real's part proves costly. On the other hand, if Barca and Real both were to slip up, ambitious Jorge Sampaoli would definitely be disappointed if he wasn't at the head of the queue to take advantage and take his Sevilla team to the title.

Therefore, for Atletico to make a defiant comeback requires slip-ups on the part of all 3 of the other contenders, which is a bit of a stretch to say the least.