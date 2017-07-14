5 reasons why Barcelona are one of the world's most famous clubs

FC Barcelona are undoubtedly one of the world's most famous football teams - here are five reasons why.

by Scott Newman Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jul 2017, 12:35 IST

FC Barcelona are more than a club – they represent the whole of Catalonia

When you think of the biggest clubs in the world of football, FC Barcelona are undoubtedly one of the first names that come to mind.

One of Spain’s biggest clubs, Barcelona transcends the Spanish game and is one of the most popular teams in the world in any sport. Simply put, everything about the club is iconic. Why? Here are five good reasons.

#1 They represent an entire country...sort of

I don’t really want to go heavily into politics in a football article, but most people are aware of the fact that Catalonia – currently recognised as a part of Spain – wishes to be recognised instead as an independent country. After all, the region has its own language, history and culture.

Whether the idea of an independent Catalonia makes sense or not, FC Barcelona support the idea and as recently as a couple of months ago, threw their weight behind a call to have a binding referendum on Catalan independence once and for all – something the Spanish government heavily oppose.

But naturally, by supporting such a move, the club only gains in popularity with the Catalan people. The club’s motto – mes que un club – which translates to “more than a club” sums the idea up.

Also read: 5 ways to know that you are a Barcelona fan

Sure, Catalonia has another major La Liga side in Espanyol, but it’s Barcelona who have the history, the success, and the support of millions of fans across the world and of course, in Catalonia itself.

There aren’t many other clubs – if any – that essentially represent a whole country, or the idea of a potential country as it may be. Which is just one reason why Barca are one of the world’s most famous teams.