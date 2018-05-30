5 reasons why Barcelona will become unstoppable if they sign Antoine Griezmann

Here's why the talented Frenchman would transform Barcelona into an unstoppable force in Europe

Atharva Gosavi 30 May 2018

Barcelona have reportedly been chasing Antoine Griezmann

The transfer window is open again and for the next two months, club officials scurrying around to complete deals will be a common sight. Amongst all the heavyweights, footballing enthusiasts will keep a watchful eye on Barcelona's transfer activity.

The Catalan giants are once again scouring the market for a marquee signing and it seems like they have found their latest target. For months now, they have reportedly been eyeing Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

While there have been divided opinions regarding the Frenchman's rumoured signing, there's no doubt that acquiring him would bring a lot of positivity and will certainly strengthen the club as a whole.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 reasons why signing Griezmann could make Barcelona an unstoppable force in Europe.

#5 He will increase Barcelona's goal tally

Antoine Griezmann could certainly add to Barca's goal tally

Neymar's departure was bound to leave a big gap in Barcelona's menacing attack. Of course, they did sign Ousmane Dembele to fill the giant boots of the Brazilian, but a lack of experience and constant injuries limited the Frenchman to the fringes, denting the Blaugrana's record in front of the goal.

In Neymar's last season at the club, Barcelona netted 171 goals in all club competitions; 116 of those came in La Liga, 26 in the UEFA Champions League, 24 in the Copa del Rey and 5 in the Spanish Super Cup.

This season, in the Brazilian's absence, Barcelona found the net just 141 times in all competitions; they scored 99 in the league, 17 in the UEFA Champions League, 24 in the Copa del Rey.

The Catalans scored 30 fewer goals after selling Neymar, failing to cross the 100-goal barrier in the league. Antoine Griezmann's arrival will definitely strengthen their goal-poaching abilities, making them one of the most feared attacks in the world, if they aren't already.