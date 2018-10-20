5 reasons why Chelsea will win the English Premier League 2018/19

Swagat Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 736 // 20 Oct 2018, 05:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea won their last Premier League title a season ago in 2016/17

As season after season of football rolls by, the English Premier League strengthens its claim of being the most challenging league on the planet. The world-famous league is in a league of its own. One can find the defence-focused approach of the Serie A as well as the attacking mindset of LaLiga and Bundesliga, all combined into one.

The last season of this challenging tournament was won by Manchester City who tore down opposing defences with ease and broke multiple records in their run-up to the title. Orchestrated and guided by their manager Josep Guardiola, City accumulated a hundred points in their kitty breaking the long-standing record of 95 points set by Mourinho's Chelsea in 2004-05.

At the beginning of this season, football pundits earmarked Manchester City and Liverpool as the two contenders for the title because of the completeness of their team and ability to replace an injured player with another of the same cadre. However, the tables have turned and Chelsea look more dangerous than any other side at the moment.

Chelsea are now giving tough competition to the other title contenders and sit second behind Manchester City in the points table, only behind by goal difference. They gave Liverpool tough competition when they met them twice over a week's period, winning the Carabao Cup encounter and drawing the Premier League one.

Manager Maurizio Sarri quotes that the team is not yet functioning at their full potential and it may take them a few more months to reach there. His style of play called the Sarrismo/Sarriball is allowing the players to play with freedom and hence, goals and possession have become the bread and butter for Chelsea players.

Here are the five reasons why Chelsea will win the Premier League this season.

1 / 6 NEXT