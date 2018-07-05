5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo won't leave Real Madrid

Cristiano celebrates Madrid's latest UCL triumph

It was not all sunshine and rainbows for Real Madrid fans after their team won their third successive Champions League title (three-peat), fourth in the last five years, owing to the bombshell dropped by the Portuguese heavyweight - Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 33 year old made it a bittersweet affair for Madridistas with his following statement;

It was very nice to be in Madrid. In the next few days, I will give an answer to the fans who have always been by my side.

The buzz-worthy statement inevitably gifted him the (undeserving) spotlight after a below-par performance against Liverpool in the Champions League final and set off a thousand headlines as transfer speculation was ignited.

Even though he evidently back pedalled on his claims a few days later, reports have continued to float around, and lately - a rumor linking him with a move to Juventus has caught fire.

But the question still remains; Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to bid adieu to his successful nine-year stint at Real Madrid?

Here are 5 reasons why the answer to the aforementioned question is a definite NO!

#5 He is Real Madrid's main man

Ronaldo - talisman

In the early stages of the 2017-18 season, Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to create an impact on the pitch and looked out of his depth on several occasions.

Now although it is purely natural for a player to go out of form, the thing that was quite surprising was that Los Blancos failed to grind out the expected results and lost consequential points in La Liga during the course of the same period.

In the latter part of the campaign, Ronaldo brought his A-game and Real Madrid were suddenly firing on all cylinders. If this example manifests something, it is that in spite of what critics pontificate - Cristiano Ronaldo is still Real Madrid's talisman.

The club has undoubtedly got the best players from around the globe for each position but the fact that they failed to bring about the desired results without Ronaldo's electrifying form speaks volumes about his undeniable significance for Real Madrid.