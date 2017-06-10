5 reasons why Diego Costa should not sign for Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa has plenty of reasons to avoid a return to La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid...

@TrevorM90 by Trevor Murray

Should he team up with Los Colchoneros or should he wait for a better offer?

Twenty league goals and seven assists was what Diego Costa managed for Chelsea in the English top flight last season – a decent haul, but evidently not enough to persuade Antonio Conte to keep him on board.

Deemed surplus to requirements in recent days, Costa has found himself seeking employment elsewhere. However, it’s unlikely the Brazilian-born striker will have a hard time finding a new home for himself at another club. After all, he is a top-quality striker.

Linked with La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid in recent weeks, Costa could find a return to a former club. But, should he team up with Los Colchoneros or should he wait for a better offer?

#1 Atleti transfer ban limits their prospects

The transfer ban could not have come at a worse time

The news at the beginning of the month that Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have been hit with a lengthy transfer ban, upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, means that they will not be able to sign new players until January 2018 – including Costa.

Six months might not seem all that far away, but in football terms by the time he would be eligible to team up with them, a third of a season would have passed and Costa would be coming in cold, more than likely shackled with the expectation of having ready-made goals to help out in Atleti’s title challenge.

The responsibility of arriving poised to bag a hatful of strikes to boost a team’s silverware hopes would not daunt the fearless Costa, but it would mean he would not have much time to settle in, get a few games under his belt to understand the system and acclimatize – he would have to slot in seamlessly from the get-go.

Moreover, it would mean that Atleti might have to rush though several other new transfers in a short period of time, thereby unsettling their stability further still.

Essentially, the transfer ban could not have come at a worse time for Costa – it shakes everything up and makes it very difficult for the imposing centre-forward to clearly see what position Atleti might be in by the time he would be able to join. But there are other opportunities awaiting...