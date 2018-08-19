5 reasons why Granit Xhaka should be a regular in Unai Emery's starting XI

Granit Xhaka divides opinion. The £35 million man arrived in the English capital from Borussia Mönchengladbach two seasons ago as a solution to Arsenal's defensive midfield problems but has failed to convince the supporters and pundits alike that he is the man for the job.

Many consider him as the face of Arsenal's more chaotic approach. Yet, the man, considered by pundits as a headless chicken wandering around, might be the answer to many problems that have engulfed Arsenal. Despite the summer acquisitions of Lucas Torreira and Mattéo Guendouzi, here are five reasons why Granit Xhaka should retain his place in Unai Emery's starting XI.

#5 Unlocks Aaron Ramsey's offensive output

Alexis Sanchez, departing for Manchester United in the January transfer window, affected Arsenal in more ways than expected. He was one of the very few players at the club who could win games on his own. Now that he has left, Aaron Ramsey is the only one at the club, who can remotely replicate the same.

The Welshman, at his rampaging best, contributes to the offense like no other central midfielder in the league. 11 goals and 12 assists last season are numbers some strikers are jealous of. The late runs the 27-year-old makes into the box offer an extra outlet in the penalty box with only Alexandre Lacazette outscoring him last campaign.

However, the inclusion of Ramsey in the starting XI poses certain risks as well. The attack-minded midfielder often leaves his position in the middle of the park in search of a goal and leaves the midfield exposed to counter attacks. This can be nullified by having an extra body in the midfield, along with Torreira or Guendouzi, in the form of Xhaka who can offer defensive discipline and orchestrate the attacks from the base of the midfield.

