5 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should sign for Arsenal

Arsenal have chiselled some youngsters into stars in the past and there's no reason why Mbappe can't be another one of them.

@ChirayatoB18 by Chirayato Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2017, 13:20 IST

Arsenal the best destination for Mbappe?

A disastrous season has rattled the Arsenal management and they wasted no time in announcing their first signing of the summer in the form of left-back Sead Kolasinac. While the rest of the big Premier League teams are negotiating contracts and new deals, Arsenal are rubbing shoulders with big guns like Real Madrid in the transfer market.

An image of Arsene Wenger and Arsenal chief Ivan Gazidis at Nice popped up in the social media and gave rise to a lot of speculation. A few of the conjectures pointed at a massive 120 million pound bid for French sensation Kylian Mbappe. Others were hopeful that a deal would be struck between Lyon and Arsenal regarding the signature of Alexandre Lacazette. However, things are yet to be finalised as none of the deals seem to be on the table as of now.

The 18-year old Mbappe has a host of suitors but here we look at why Arsenal should be his immediate destination.

#1 Mbappe will get a Premier League team where he will be the main man

At a tender age of 18, Mbappe needs regular football. It will be detrimental to the growth of the player if he makes a big money move but fails to make it to the starting eleven. Being a part of a big club in Europe and warming the bench will not be the ideal prospect for the French starlet.

At Arsenal, with the tumultuous situations regarding the Alexis Sanchez’s contract, Wenger will be keen to instate Mbappe as the main man in the attack. His wing play has earned him the accolades and Arsene Wenger will be eager to utilise the same in his 3-4-2-1 formation.

The guarantee of first team football at a premier club under the tutelage of Arsene Wenger should give the teenage sensation enough incentive to sign on the dotted lines. However, a move to Real Madrid, who are the other potential suitors, could prove disastrous for the career prospects of Mbappe as the trio of BBC are the preferred choice and there are other backup players.