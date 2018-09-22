5 reasons why Lionel Messi could outshine Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Champions League this season

Jidonu Mauyon

Barcelona playmaker - Lionel Messi

Following a lot of anticipation and preparation, the UEFA Champions League - Europe's elite football competition is finally back, with 32 teams locking horns in the tournament and producing a lot of exciting and eye catching performances.

As usual, many top superstars have started entertaining us with their incredible talents, but Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo carry a massive percentage of the spotlight, having established themselves as two of the greatest superstars in the history of the European tournament.

Although the duo have been performing at almost the same level in the competition for a very long time, Ronaldo enjoyed a run of dominance over his Argentine rival in the past few years - finishing as the top scorer of the tournament in 6 consecutive seasons as well as claiming 4 of the last 5 editions of the competition.

However, that could end this season with recent developments suggesting it is Messi's time to shine in the Champions League. As a matter of fact, the Argentine has emerged as a ferocious tiger, looking to overtake Ronaldo in the tournament this term and below are 5 reasons why he could actually do so.

#5 The Argentine has started the campaign brilliantly

The Argentine started his Champions League campaign with a fantastic hat-trick

Lionel Messi looks like a man on a mission with his electrifying start to the UEFA Champions League campaign this season. It often takes some time before many superstars get to hit their peak, but the Argentine has proved his class once again by reaching his incredible best right from the beginning of the tournament.

The Barcelona playmaker scored the first goal of the competition this season, beating PSV goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet with a brilliant free-kick from 25 yards out, before adding 2 brilliant goals to his name as the Catalans earned a 4-0 victory in their opening fixture against the Dutch outfit.

With his 3 incredible goals on Tuesday, Messi also became the first player to score a hat-trick in the tournament this season as well as setting a record for the most hat-tricks scored in a footballer's UCL career (8). With such an amazing start, the Argentine is well poised to achieve greater things in the Champions League this season.

