5 reasons why Lionel Messi will outperform Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2021-22 season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the two greatest players of the generation. They have won everything there is to win in club football, yet they continue to be hungrier than ever, taking on new challenges to cement their legacy as the greatest ever to play the sport.

After successfully conquering La Liga, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have moved to different leagues, to Ligue 1 and Serie A, respectively. Cristiano Ronaldo has already won a few titles with Juventus, but newly-signed Lionel Messi is yet to kick the ball for Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite the pressure of playing in a new league and environment, we believe Lionel Messi is in a better position to finish the upcoming 2021-22 season on a high. And today, we will tell you why. Now, without wasting more time, let us take a look at

5 reasons why Lionel Messi will have a better 2021-22 season than Cristiano Ronaldo

#5 Paris Saint-Germain play in a less competitive league

Lionel Messi - Presentation at Paris Saint-Germain

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are two of the most respected clubs in the world. However, when it comes down to competitiveness, Serie A quite easily outperforms France’s Ligue 1.

When Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018, he had a hard time settling in, especially due to the rowdy defenders of the Italian top-flight. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is not likely to have the same problem. Paris Saint-Germain are considerably better than the teams they will face in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, and Messi is certain to reap the rewards.

Last season, PSG did come out second best in the Ligue 1 race, but it was due to their own complacency. The one-horse race should return to normalcy this season, which would win Lionel Messi his first league title in France.

#4 Lionel Messi is likely to play more than Cristiano Ronaldo

Atalanta BC v Juventus - TIMVISION Cup Final

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have defied the odds, time and again. However, neither superstar can escape the inevitability of biology, not for long.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo (36) and Lionel Messi (34) are on the wrong side of 30. However, it is the Portugal captain who is at a disadvantage. He is still exceptionally quick and can dismantle any defense in the world. However, Juventus are unlikely to deploy the Portuguese in easily-winnable matches - especially in the domestic cup competition.

Lionel Messi, who is two years younger than Cristiano Ronaldo, also needs a fair bit of protection. But Ligue 1’s lack of physicality should allow him to play and contribute more over the course of the season.

