5 reasons why Liverpool will win the Premier League this year

Despite the mood in and around Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp's men can win the title and here is why

by Saketh Ayyagari 14 Aug 2017, 15:47 IST

Liverpool's PL Asia Trophy win - a sign of things to come.

The beginning of another new season is upon us and Liverpool fans will be clamouring on how this is going to be their year yet again. The Merseyside club won their 18th league title in 1990 and the wait for their 19th and the first Premier League title continues.

Jurgen Klopp led the Reds to a top four finish in his first full season as manager. Now, the team has a chance to kick on and build on the positive momentum from last year. Despite a new twist in the form of Coutinho's transfer saga, Liverpool still have it in them to win the league this year as football shows with teams like Leicester that anything is truly possible.

Let's take a look at the 5 reason why Klopp's Reds will win the coveted title this year:

#1 New Signings

Mohamed Salah is already looking like a great signing for Liverpool.

Liverpool's summer is far from complete but there has been a much-needed change in transfer policy this summer. Firstly, there has been a shift in focus from quantity to quality.Secondly, owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have opened their urse strings with the club transfer record already broken for Mohamed Salah.

So far, the new signings definitely improve the squad. Mohamed Salah was signed from AS Roma after a season of double digit goals and assists at the Italian club. He adds quality pace, skill and goals to the side and can play along with Sadio Mane.

Solanke has proven to be a revelation in pre-season.

Andrew Robertson needs to improve defensively but left an impression straight away with his pace and delivery. His arrival allows James Milner to add steel in midfield. The third signing Dominic Solanke was supposed to lead the line for the U23s after transferring from Chelsea. However, the 20-year old had a terrific pre-season and even finds himself ahead of Divock Origi in the pecking order.

The Reds are still in the pursuit of Southampton's centre-back Virgil van Dijk with everyone convinced he is the solution to their defensive woes. The club is ready to shell over £50 million for him and dynamic midfielder Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

Thus, Liverpool have stepped up their transfer game, thereby improving the first team. This gives them a better first-team and squad to win the title.