5 Reasons why Manchester United should not sign Gareth Bale

Kashima Antlers v Real Madrid CF - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018

Manchester United are preparing for a busy summer ahead. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed as the permanent manager, the Red Devils will be looking forward to strengthening the team before the start of the new season. The Norwegian will need the right reinforcements to help him mount a title challenge and challenge the best in Europe as well.

Among the most important names in Solskjaer's wish list will be a right winger, something that has been missing from the team from the last few seasons. One of the many players currently rumoured to be under United's radar for that position is Gareth Bale of Real Madrid.

The Welshman joined the LaLiga giants in the summer of 2013 from Tottenham Hotspur and quickly became one of the most feared attackers in the league. Understandably, Bale became a wanted man and top clubs of Europe were vying for his signature at one point of time.

However, at the moment, Gareth Bale is not the ideal player for Manchester United and the club should steer clear of him. Why? Read on to find out.

#5 Work Ethics

Wales v Slovakia - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likes his team to be dynamic on the field. He expects his men to press around the park and does not depend on just one set of players doing the defending alone.

While tactics are not as negative as Mourinho, the Norwegian still expects all his players to play some part in retrieving the ball and intercepting the opposition passes. Even the attacking players are expected to press and win possession higher up on the field. This is one attribute that does not suit Bale.

While the Welshman's defensive contribution will hardly interest Solskjaer, it is Bale's work ethics without the ball that will not appeal to the Norwegian.

Unlike Mourinho, Solskjaer does not expect his wide men to track back every time the opposition drives forward. However, the work ethics that the Norwegian demands from his wingers might not be present in the Welshman.

