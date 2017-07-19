5 reasons why Neymar's €222m transfer from Barcelona to PSG could really happen

PSG are reportedly ready to activate the Brazilian's release clause

Has Neymar played his last game in a Barcelona shirt?

Just when we thought the transfer market had utterly lost its mind with the kind of deals that were penned in the initial weeks, the story of Paris Saint-Germain's bid to sign Barcelona star Neymar broke. Boom!

Not only would it be a record-breaking move but the transfer fee would be more than twice the current record fee. Paul Pogba's £89.6m move to Manchester United seems like pittance compared to Neymar's release clause of £197m (€222m) which PSG are ready to activate.

So will this transfer actually go ahead? Here's why it could.

1) PSG's offer is too good to turn down for both Barcelona and Neymar

As much as it may seem like Barcelona are doing well for themselves, the truth is far from the perceived notion that one of the most iconic clubs in the world is in the pink of health.

Off the pitch, Barcelona are close to being run aground by the combined incompetence of the last two presidents - Sandro Rossell and Josep Bartomeu. Although the club recorded revenues of €708m in 2016/17, they recorded a profit of only €18m after tax. The club still has a debt of €247m.

They are currently flirting with the danger zone after Lionel Messi signed a lucrative contract extension. The club could be in a position where they have no choice but to sell a major player if they are to sign others to ensure the balance sheet does not see red.

PSG have no option but to pay the release clause as Barcelona have absolutely no intention of selling Neymar otherwise. But they know they are getting a world-class player that they can even use as a marketing tool aside from just winning trophies.

It's not just a good deal for the club but Neymar also stands to make a lot more in wages if he moves to Paris. The Brazilian currently earns approximately £290,000 per week at the Camp Nou and the Ligue 1 club is ready to offer him a lot more - maybe even enough to put him in the same bracket as Lionel Messi.