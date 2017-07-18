Reports: Barcelona superstar agrees terms with PSG ahead of world record £197m move

The Barcelona superstar has a contract until 2021 but PSG are willing to activate his release clause.

Neymar celebrates the memorable comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain with Leo Messi

What’s the story?

There is a lot of news being reported about Barcelona superstar Neymar, every publication almost have their very own version of the story. However, as we have seen previously, there is no smoke without fire and with time, there appears to be some substance behind these almost ludicrous rumours.

According to Brazilian television channel, Esporte Interativo's Marcelo Bechler, Neymar has agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, and the Ligue 1 giants are now ready to activate his staggering €222m (£197m) buy-out clause, to complete what will arguably be the biggest transfer - not only in the history of football but even for the foreseeable future.

In case you didn’t know…

Neymar is reportedly unsettled at Barcelona, living under the shadows of 5-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. The Brazilian has been told by his advisors that he will have to leave Camp Nou if he wants to realize his true potential and challenge the Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d'Or - an award which has so far evaded the 25-year-old.

It was previously being reported that PSG are only willing to activate the buy-out clause of the Brazilian, if they were confident of agreeing personal terms with him, and that appears to be the case now.

The heart of the matter

Neymar had a €200m buyout clause in his contract, which rose to €222m in the ongoing transfer window. Any club that activates the buyout clause, has to negotiate personal terms with the 25-year-old to complete the transfer.

The reports of PSG's interest in the Brazilian had even forced Barcelona's vice-president Jordi Mestre to come out and refute the claims, who reiterated that the former Santos superstar is 200 per cent certain to stay at Camp Nou.

However, latest reports are completely contradictory to what the Barcelona executive had said and suggest that Neymar is actually on his way to the Parc des Princes outfit.

Video

Author's Take

Neymar has formed one of football's most prolific front triumvirate alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and it was almost unfathomable to imagine him leaving Barcelona before the start of the transfer window.

However, with some super clubs having enormous riches to spend on transfers, and going by how it has panned out so far, it doesn't seem like an impossible proposition now and one which the Barcelona faithful will wait anxiously to unravel.

Tweet Speak

Neymar aceita proposta do PSG. Clube francês pagará os 222 milhões de euros. Em instantes mais detalhes no @Esp_Interativo — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) July 18, 2017

BREAKING—Neymar has reportedly accepted a deal with PSG, who will pay his €222m release clause [Source: @marcelobechler for @esp_interativo] pic.twitter.com/QM9qs7NqYJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 18, 2017