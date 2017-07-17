Reports: Neymar 'unsettled' at Barcelona, angling for a move with 4 clubs interested

Neymar's advisors have told him that only a move away from Barcelona can help him get out of Lionel Messi's shadows.

Is Neymar on his way out of Barcelona?

What’s the story?

Neymar is, without a doubt, one of the best footballers in the world and is destined to finish his career as one of all time greats. The Brazilian has been on fire ever since he made the switch to Barcelona from Santos over 4 years ago. The 25-year-old has been part of one of the most formidable front trio in world football alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

However, according to Spanish outlet Sport, the Brazilian is ‘unsettled’ at Barcelona and is open to the possibility of leaving the Camp Nou outfit. The exclusive report claims that those close to the 25-year-old believes the Brazilian will have to leave the Catalan giants to come out of Messi’s shadows and realize his true potential.

The report adds that those close to Neymar have told him that “by the side of Messi you will always be second, you will always be in his shadow.”

Real Madrid are one of the clubs who are very keen on the services of the 25-year-old, having missed out on him 4 years ago. But the Spanish giants are not the only one interested, with Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain all monitoring his situation and willing to meet his enormous release clause.

In case you didn’t know…

Neymar has constantly been linked with a move away from Camp Nou, despite being one of the highest paid players in the world pocketing a salary close to €15 million per season, while his Barcelona contract runs until the summer of 2021. The 25-year-old had a release clause of €200m before this transfer window, which has increased to €222m for the next two seasons and will finally be €250m for his final three seasons, unless and until he once again renews his contract with the Catalan giants, the report adds.

The heart of the matter

Neymar has scored 105 goals for Barcelona in the last 4 seasons, while also helping the club lift 2 La Liga titles, along with 3 Copa del Reys and one each of UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and Supercopa de Espana.

However, according to the report, despite making a name for himself as one of the best in the world, he still has not come close to winning the Ballon d’Or, a prestigious individual award considered by many to be awarded to the best player in the world. An award which has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the past 9 years.

Neymar did finish 3rd in 2015, behind the mercurial duo but according to his close confidantes, he will need to leave Barcelona to win the prestigious award and to be counted as one of the top three footballers in the world.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wanted the Brazilian to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while Neymar has admitted previously that his representatives have been in touch with PSG.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Theo Walcott makes his choice

Video

Author's Take

Neymar leaving Barcelona looks difficult but isn’t completely unfathomable, especially in today’s world and transfer market. The Brazilian has always expressed his admiration for Lionel Messi and is understood to enjoy a close bond with the Argentine. However, if winning the Ballon d’Or is all that the 25-year-old years for, then and only then, will a move away from Barcelona make sense for him. However, we will have to wait and watch how this transfer saga pans out.