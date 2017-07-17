Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Theo Walcott makes his choice

Walcott has no doubt as to who is better between Messi and Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the two greatest players of our generation

What’s the story?

The debate as to who the better player is between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has gone on for a long time now and Arsenal star Theo Walcott was the latest to be asked the million dollar question. In a video on Arsenal TV, Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott are playing rapid fire questions. When Ramsey asks to choose between Ronaldo and Messi, Walcott without hesitation picked Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Walcott further elaborated the fact that he liked Ronaldo because of the fact that he was won everything in football bar the World Cup and in his mind, there was no doubt as to who the better player was.

In case you didn’t know...

Walcott and Ronaldo came up against each other in the Premier League

The debate between Messi and Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down. The two of them have shared the last 9 Ballon d’Or awards between themselves with Cristiano Ronaldo claiming his 4th Ballon d’Or trophy in 2016.

Many footballers have weighed in on the debate as to who is better and fans are always eager to know a top football player’s perspective on the two great footballers.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo and Messi are both at the peak of their careers. While the Portuguese superstar had a stunning 2016 and 2017, guiding Real Madrid to back-to-back Champions League titles and inspiring Portugal to the Euro 2016 championship, Lionel Messi also was at his usual best finishing as the top scorer in 2016 and winning the Golden Boot in La Liga last season.

Choosing between the two is almost impossible and rather than based on ability, the choice is usually made on personal preference. Walcott’s answer shows that he prefers the Portuguese superstar over the Argentine maestro.

While their fans are usually at each other’s throats, Ronaldo and Messi themselves have a healthy respect for each other as can be seen from the video above.

Author’s take

A number of players, pundits and fans have weighed in on this debate and there is almost always no clear majority as to who is better. Instead of indulging in constant comparison between the two legends, it will be better if we all take a backseat and enjoy the fact that we live in the same era as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

