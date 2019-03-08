×
5 reasons why Real Madrid must not hire Jose Mourinho as their next manager

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.83K   //    08 Mar 2019, 08:40 IST

Jose Mourinho is the favorite to be named the next Real Madrid manager
Jose Mourinho is the
favorite
to be named the next Real Madrid manager

Following an upturn in fortunes upon Santiago Solari’s appointment, Real Madrid’s season has once more descended into chaos, following disastrous results over the last week. This all but guarantees that Los Blancos would finish the season trophyless.

The 4-1 defeat to Ajax at the Bernabeu confirmed that Real Madrid were eliminated from the round-of-16 stage for the first time since 2009 and that match sealed Solari’s fate as Real Madrid coach.

The 42-year-old was made Real’s permanent manager last November following his impressive performance while he had the job on a temporary basis. However, he is now surely not going to be on the Bernabeu bench when next season comes around, with Perez certain to start looking for replacements.

Many high profile coaches have been bandied around as potential replacements for Solari, with names like Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochetino among the names being speculated. In recent days, one name which has emerged as the favorite. Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon stated that the deal to announce Mourinho as the next Real manager was 90% certain contingent upon Mourinho accepting the offer.

Mourinho has been out of work since being unceremoniously dismissed as the Manchester United manager in December last year and was previously in charge of the Spanish giants between 2010 and 2013 with his tenure ending in acrimonious circumstances.

Despite all of his discretions, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez remains a firm fan of the Portuguese. However, appointing Jose Mourinho as the next manager of Real Madrid could be detrimental to their fortunes. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at five reasons why Real Madrid must not hire Jose Mourinho as their next manager.

#5 His fractious relationship with Real’s players

Sergio Ramos still holds animosity towards Jose Mourinho
Sergio Ramos still holds animosity towards Jose Mourinho

Mourinho's appointment as Real Madrid coach would be a clash from the not too distant past between him and some key Real Madrid players, with their previous story not having a very pleasant ending.

The 56-year-old Portuguese has a reputation of being an authoritarian no-nonsense coach who demands utmost respect from his players.

While this worked earlier in his managerial career, this method has had disastrous consequences in recent years, with his style of management coming to a head during his spell at Madrid where he clashed with a number of notable players including Sergio Ramos, Iker Casillas and Cristiano Ronaldo, with the situation apparently getting to a head when the players stated that Perez had to choose between them and the coach.

Of the trio, only Sergio Ramos still remains at the club, but the 32-year-old wields an enormous amount of power within the Real dressing room after he stated that ‘respect is earned not demanded’.

Marcelo, who did not have a public fallout with Mourinho, maintains a very close personal relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and this could complicate matters if the Portuguese manager returns to Bernabeu.

The relationship between players and manager in football is extremely important. Without a harmonious working relationship, results are bound to spiral downwards. So why would Real want to put two of their most senior players in such a difficult situation by appointing a man whom they have so much animosity?

 

 

 




