We football fans have witnessed a bunch of record-breaking and shocking transfers taking place this season. Romelu Lukaku's recent move to Chelsea certainly comes under the latter.

Despite spending two scintillating, goal-laden seasons topped by winning the Scudetto, Lukaku chose to leave behind Inter Milan and join his former team — Chelsea. Nerazzurri fans are disappointed to see their star striker leave and the rumors linking Lautaro Martinez to Tottenham Hotspur further adds to their misery.

OFFICIAL. Confirmed. Romelu Lukaku joins Chelsea on a permanent deal from Inter for €115m fee. He’ll receive €12m net/season plus add ons as salary. 🔵🤝 #CFC



Biggest sale in Serie A history. Big Rom’s back at Stamford Bridge. pic.twitter.com/qPcDSVAhaR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2021

As for Romelu Lukaku, it won't be a piece of cake for him to simply walk in at Stamford Bridge and shine the way he did at Inter Milan. Despite having prior experience with the Londoners and in the Premier League itself, Lukaku will have to walk through a few rites of passage before the crowd starts chanting his name.

The huge price tag means huge pressure and massive expectations from the club and the fans. Additionally, the high-profile move means the media will constantly focus on and scrutinize the former Inter Milan striker.

On that note, here is a look at

5 reasons why Romelu Lukaku will struggle at Chelsea

#5 Competition within the squad

Lukaku faces massive competition from the club's young guns

Romelu Lukaku has joined a team that possesses massive squad depth. Especially when it comes to attacking options. The same wasn't the case at Inter Milan, where Lukaku enjoyed a duopoly alongside Lautaro Martinez.

To name a few — Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech — remain a constant threat to Lukaku. The fact that most of these players are in their early 20s gives them an edge over the Belgian who is approaching his 30s.

The idea of Romelu Lukaku under Thomas Tuchel whilst having the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount around him is actually quite scary...



If you're not behind it then you be you but he will not be a flop. pic.twitter.com/bFl681g6gj — Uber Chelsea FC ⭐️⭐️ (@UberCheIseaFC) August 3, 2021

Fans are excited to see what Thomas Tuchel brings out of the drawing board and how it could affect Lukaku's fate.

#4 Tougher league

Lukaku left Manchester United on a bitter note

Foreigners often struggle with their form in the Premier League. Courtesy, differences in football culture. English football is often fast-paced and highly demanding. The box-to-box and rapid style of play is certain to make any newcomer fatigued and confused on the pitch.

Even though Lukaku has had prior experience in the Premier League, he hasn't quite announced himself the way he did in just two seasons in Serie A. Barring Everton, the Belgian number 9 has had a below-par career in the Premier League.

His return puts him under massive pressure as a lot has changed in the past couple of years within England's top-flight football. Can Lukaku pick up on his current form or will he perish? Guess we will know soon.

