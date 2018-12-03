5 reasons why the Ballon d’Or makes no sense

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

In only a few hours, the world will know who its best footballer for the year 2018 is. This year is a little different from the previous years as there is a great chance for something new to happen this time around.

The usual suspects Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are always up there as hot favourites but none of the two are getting the same limelight this year. Instead, Luka Modric is being tipped as the first person ever to break the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly.

There is no doubt that someone not named Messi or Ronaldo winning the award would be a breath of fresh air but it also blatantly reveals the discrepancy of the process by which the winner is decided.

So, without further ado, here are 5 reasons why this award makes no sense…

#5 Sneijder snub

Netherlands v Peru - International Friendly

Nobody can really forget the year 2010. It was one of those years where both Ronaldo and Messi weren’t really at the pinnacle of the sport and yet, the Argentine was given the award.

Wesley Sneijder had won the treble with Inter and then led his team to the final of the World Cup. He was the best player for the Netherlands but when the time came for France Football to bestow the award, Messi won it and Sneijder wasn’t even in the top three.

Looking at it right now, that snub was very absurd. Right now, Modric is being pushed towards the limelight to win the award due to the fact that he was an indispensable member of Madrid’s Champions League-winning team and Croatia’s run in the World Cup.

However, with that logic, Sneijder should have been way ahead of the others in 2010 because unlike Modric’s Madrid, who were terrible domestically, Sneijder’s Inter dominated Serie A and the cup competition.

And yet, it was Messi – who scored no goals for Argentina in competitive games in 2010 and had only two more goals in the 2009-10 season than he scored last season – who was chosen as the best player.

1 / 5 NEXT