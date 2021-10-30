5 reasons why Xavi isn't the right man for Barcelona

Barcelona finally did the needful on Wednesday when they announced the sacking of Ronald Koeman. The Blaugrana tried to stick with the tactician despite his poor start to the season. But the lack of improvement in recent weeks made his dismissal pretty inevitable.

After parting ways with the Dutchman, attention has quickly shifted to who could be the next Barcelona manager in the coming days. According to reports, the Blaugrana are closing in on reaching an agreement with their former midfielder and current Al-Sadd head coach Xavi.

Laporta will announce Xavi to the team today, acc to Barcelona will announce new interim coach. Then it’s gonna be Xavi. He has accepted Barça project after talking with president Laporta days ago. Still waiting contract termination process with Al-Sadd. 🔴 #FCB Laporta will announce Xavi to the team today, acc to @tjuanmarti Barcelona will announce new interim coach. Then it’s gonna be Xavi. He has accepted Barça project after talking with president Laporta days ago. Still waiting contract termination process with Al-Sadd. 🔴 #FCBLaporta will announce Xavi to the team today, acc to @tjuanmarti. https://t.co/zXOnMZKtIn

The prospect of having the Spaniard back at the helm of affairs at Camp Nou seems enticing. But it is worth noting that it is a move that may not come out all good for both parties.

Xavi doesn't look like the right option for the Blaugrana right now because of many reasons. On that note, here's a look at five of them:

#5 Dealing with former colleagues

How will Xavi deal with the likes of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba?

One of the biggest challenges Xavi could face if he is appointed Barcelona manager is how he gets along with his former colleagues. The likes of Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets all shared the dressing room with the Spaniard during his playing days at Camp Nou.

The club consider it necessary to return to bet on La Masia players and it is expected that he will be appointed in less than a month. Barcelona reached an agreement with Xavi Hernández on Wednesday for him to replace Ronald Koeman as manager, per @gerardromero The club consider it necessary to return to bet on La Masia players and it is expected that he will be appointed in less than a month. Barcelona reached an agreement with Xavi Hernández on Wednesday for him to replace Ronald Koeman as manager, per @gerardromero.The club consider it necessary to return to bet on La Masia players and it is expected that he will be appointed in less than a month.

That could be a serious problem for the tactician. Xavi will need to have total control of the dressing room to instil his philosophy on the team and make key decisions.

Will he be bold enough to bench Barcelona's ageing stars and usher in a new era of young and promising talents? Will he be able to put aside his personal relationships to do what is right for the team?

#4 Xavi's affiliation with former Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font

Xavi's affiliation with Victor Font could be a huge problem.

Barcelona's presidential candidate Victor Font built his campaign on Xavi in the build-up to the club's elections at the start of the year. The two men are believed to be affiliated, which apparently doesn't sit well with the Blaugrana's incumbent president Joan Laporta.

— @ffpolo Xavi's entourage assures that he'd adapt quickly at Barça, and not demand the control of things such as youth football and medical services that Victor Font was prepared to give him. Xavi knows that these things have changed with Laporta, and it's for the better. Xavi's entourage assures that he'd adapt quickly at Barça, and not demand the control of things such as youth football and medical services that Victor Font was prepared to give him. Xavi knows that these things have changed with Laporta, and it's for the better.— @ffpolo https://t.co/1EaFKIPGUu

According to reports, Laporta was reluctant to give the coaching job to Xavi in the first place due to the same reason. Obviously, the former Blaugrana midfielder wouldn't have stood a chance had the president got the options he had in mind.

This could lead to a strained relationship between the pair in the future, especially when results don't go the team's way. It remains to be seen how things pan out in the coming days if Xavi is appointed as Barcelona's next manager.

