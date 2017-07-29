5 records broken in the 2016-17 Premier League season

With the news season in sight, we look back at the Premier League records broken last season.

by DipsPro Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jul 2017, 13:55 IST

Kane helped Spurs inflict a hammering on former Champions Leicester City

The 2017-18 Premier League season is approaching and clubs are busy strengthening themselves given the huge amount of funds they possess. In the 2016-17 season, Chelsea were back as league winners under new coach Antonio Conte while it was a topsy-turvy season for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also finished in the top 4 with Arsenal and Manchester United having to settle for the 5th and 6th places respectively. Manchester United under Jose Mourinho won the Europa League which earned them a direct qualification into the Champions League.

Here in this article we take a look into 5 records that were broken last season in the Premier League :

#5 Heaviest defeat suffered by the current league champions (Leicester City 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur)

The 2015-16 Premier League Champions had a rough start to their title defending campaign with the minnows suffering one setbacks after another and ended up hovering near rock bottom of the table. This eventually led to the sacking of Italian manager Claudio Ranieri. His replacement, Craig Shakespeare, took the team out of trouble and guided them safely away from relegation.

This, however, was not enough as they were thrashed at home by Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur in the penultimate league game of the season. Harry Kane was as usual on song but this time he went a bit futher and found the back of the net 4 times with Son Heung-Min netting another 2 to complete the rout. The win was also Tottenham Hotspur’s biggest ever away victory in the Premier League.