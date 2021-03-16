5 regrets of Lionel Messi’s career so far 

Lionel Messi is inarguably one of the greatest players in the history of the game, and many would go one step further and proclaim him as the best player to ever lace a pair of boots.

Regardless of where one stands on Lionel Messi's credentials in the GOAT ladder, it cannot be argued that the Rosario native has warped our conception of what was previously thought possible on a football field.

Since making his professional debut for Barcelona on 16 October 2004 in the Catalan derby against Espanyol, Lionel Messi has gone on to cement his legacy as an all-time great.

Time and again, the 33-year-old has done things that were previously thought impossible, and his performances on the field have had a direct correlation with Barcelona becoming the most successful side in the last two decades.

Over the course of his career, Lionel Messi has won almost everything winnable, both on an individual and collective level.

His total trophy haul of 34 major trophies cannot be matched by several elite clubs on the continent, while his personal achievements and accolades will take a full book to properly document.

Considering Lionel Messi's achievements and trophies, it is almost unfathomable that he could have any professional regrets, as his career is the envy of almost all footballers past, present and future.

However, despite his seemingly superhuman abilities, the Argentina international is very much human and is not without his shortcomings. Whether by his direct actions or collective failures, there are some aspects of Lionel Messi's career that have left a lot to be desired.

It is no mean feat trying to find regrets from what has been one of the most rewarding and successful careers in the history of football. Nevertheless, there have been some major and minor shortcomings in Lionel Messi's career that he might not look back on with too much fondness.

On that note, let's take a look at five regrets of Lionel Messi's career so far.

#5 Lionel Messi's failure to make a mark on the World Cup stage

Lionel Messi's World Cup performances have left a lot to be desired.

The World Cup is the single biggest tournament in the world of football. For almost a century, it has served as a melting pot for the best players in history to solidify their legacies.

From an 18-year-old Pele firing Brazil to glory in 1958, Gerd Muller scoring goals for fun on home soil in 1974, Diego Maradona showcasing both sides of his genius in 1986, Ronaldo Nazario returning from injury to conquer Japan in 2002 and Kylian Mbappe announcing himself to the world in 2018, history is littered with iconic players who have made a name for themselves at the World Cup.

However, for all of Lionel Messi's brilliance, he is yet to genuinely make a mark on the biggest stage of football.

His first foray at the Mundial came as a 19-year-old in Germany in 2006 when he was still considered too young to be a starter. Four years later, in South Africa, student united with teacher, as a highly talented Argentina led by Lionel Messi and managed by Diego Maradona were among the favourites to go all the way.

It did not happen, though, as a youthful Germany ran Los Albiceleste ragged in the quarter-final, beating them 4-0. Lionel Messi exited the tournament without scoring a goal.

The Barcelona icon started the 2014 edition of the competition in neighbouring Brazil in emphatic fashion, scoring four group-stage goals to help Argentina top their group with nine points.

The South American giants made it all the way to the final that year. But a familiar rival in Germany once again popped up to deny them at the last hurdle. Incredibly, Lionel Messi did not score a single goal in the knockout rounds.

Not much was expected from an ageing Argentina squad in 2018, but with Lionel Messi in their ranks, they were always going to be in with a shout.

However, another poor campaign ensured, as an exuberant Kylian Mbappe starred in France, eliminating Argentina 4-3 in the second round.

Once again, Lionel Messi did not score a knockout-round goal, although he provided two assists against the eventual champions.

Lionel Messi's record at the World Cup reads five goals and six assists from 19 games. But it is far from the standards usually associated with the Argentine magician.

#4 Failing on his promise to bring the UEFA Champions League back to Camp Nou

Lionel Messi promised to bring the UEFA Champions League back to Camp Nou in 2018.

Barcelona are currently on a six-year drought in the UEFA Champions League. This is hardly satisfying for a club that won four continental titles in the preceding nine years.

After seeing the Blaugrana fail to make a mark for three years, Lionel Messi took an unusual decision. He promised that he would do everything to bring the Champions League back to Camp Nou, in his first public statement as club captain.

However, Barcelona suffered yet another embarrassing exit in the continent, as Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit to progress to the final. More shambolic displays have since followed against Bayern Munich and PSG.

This is hardly the kind of legacy Messi would have wanted to be associated with as Barcelona captain, considering his exploits with the club.

