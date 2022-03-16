5 replacements for Luka Modric at Real Madrid

Luka Modric will turn 37 later this year, but like his fellow Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, the Croatian midfield maestro shows no signs of slowing down. On current form, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner hardly needs replacing, as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) recently realised the hard way.

The French club were at the receiving end of Modric's midfield masterclass as Los Blancos ran out 3-2 winners on aggregate to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Despite the considerable mileage in his ageing frame, Modric continues to keep things ticking in the middle of the park for Los Blancos. The Croatian star has made 33 appearances this campaign, scoring three times and assisting seven while averaging a tackle and an interception apiece per game.

Luka Modric continues to defy Father Time at Real Madrid

Although Modric is out of contract this summer, it seems inevitable Real Madrid will offer him an extension. The Croatian star has played 424 games (31 goals, 68 assists) since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in a €35 million transfer in the summer of 2012.

The effects of time, however, are unstoppable, and Los Blancos will need to explore bringing in replacements in the next few transfer windows. That would allow them to develop and groom Modric's successor while also progressively reducing the veteran's workload.

On that note, here are five players who could replace Real Madrid's midfield magician at the Santiago Bernabeu:

#5 Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Florian Wirtz in action for Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen's 18-year-old star Florian Wirtz was in the news recently after rupturing his ACL earlier this month.

It was a huge blow for the Germany international, who was enjoying a stellar campaign. Arguably the most highly rated midfielder in his age group, Wirtz has ten goals and 14 assists this campaign.

Known for his dribbling and ability on the ball, Wirtz still has a long way to go if he is to achieve Modric's well-rounded balance. However, with 19 goals and 22 assists in 78 games for Leverkusen, the young German has demonstrated his attacking threat.

His short stature, ability to navigate tight spaces and light balance on his feet has earned him comparisons with Real Madrid's Croatian superstar. Transfermarkt values Wirtz at €70 million currently, so any club wishing to secure his services will have to break the bank.

#4 Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Emile Smith Rowe in Carabao Cup action for Arsenal

Could Real Madrid return to raid London for another promising midfielder, as they did with Modric nearly ten years ago? Arsenal's 21-year-old attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is having a terrific season, scoring ten goals in 26 games so far.

More impressively, a large chunk of those appearances have come off the bench. The midfielder enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2020-21, and has kicked on this season. He now has 17 goals and nine assists in 77 games for the Gunners and has also been capped twice by England.

Despite his quality in the final third, Smith Rowe needs work to improve his ball-retention and ability to recycle possession in the middle of the park. He is valued at €38 million by Transfermarkt and is under contract with the Gunners till 2026. Arsenal have no reason to sell him, as Mikel Arteta's men are seemingly on an upward trajectory, with Smith Rowe at the forefront.

#3 Ryan Gravernberch (Ajax)

Ryan Gravernberch in action for Ajax against Dortmund

At first glance, Ryan Gravernberch and Luka Modric are not alike. The 19-year-old Ajax midfielder stands at 6' 2" and is significantly bigger than the Real Madrid veteran, or indeed Wirtz and Smith Rowe.

Despite his tall frame, though, Gravernberch is arguably a better passer than the two aforementioned options on this list. The Dutchman's scouting report suggests his ability to thread balls between the lines and win battles in the middle of the park are his biggest assets.

Like Modric, Gravenberch is a bonafide central midfielder rather than a No. 10. Moreover, he is more balanced than the attack-minded Wirtz and Smith Rowe.

According to Transfermarkt, Gravernberch and his Ajax teammate Antony are the most valuable players in the Dutch Eredivisie right now (€35 million). Gravenberch has made 97 appearances for Ajax, scoring 11 times and assisting 13. The midfielder has also made ten appearances for the Netherlands.

If manager Erik ten Hag leaves the Dutch giants at the end of the season, Real Madrid could swoop for the midfielder, as Barcelona did for Frenkie de Jong in 2019.

#2 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Phil Foden is arguably the brightest young talent in England.

Hardly a realistic option, but, on paper, he appears to be the perfect one. Phil Foden, like Modric, is practically a Swiss army knife - versatile and capable of doing a little bit of everything at a high level.

Foden's versatility is remarkable, as the Manchester City star can play out wide on either flank, as a false nine, attacking midfielder or in the middle of the park. The 21-year-old Englishman's ability on the ball is well-documented. However, his work rate and tracking also fits Pep Guardiola's philosophy of winning the ball back quickly.

Of all the players used up front by the Premier League's Big Six, Foden has completed the most sprints (21.9) and covered the third-most distance (11.4 km) per 90 minutes. He has scored 41 goals and provided 30 assists in 156 games for Manchester City. That includes ten goals and eight assists this season.

Foden, who has 13 England caps, is valued at €85 million by Transfermarkt, and it is almost unfathomable to imagine City selling their crown jewel any time soon.

#1 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Could Jude Bellingham take the step up from Dortmund to Real Madrid?

It feels like Jude Bellingham has been linked with practically every big club in the world. It's only natural that Real Madrid come up in the conversation surrounding Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old midfield sensation, who is the most in-demand teenager in the world presently.

There is no doubt Jude Bellingham would be a perfect fit in Madrid's stacked midfield. Despite his young years, the Englishman is well developed and is touted to evolve into the complete midfield package - capable of scoring, assisting and winning the ball back.

He has ten goals and 16 assists for BVB since arriving in Germany from Birmingham City in 2020. Standing over six feet tall, Bellingham has a solid technique that complements his gifted physical traits.

It would not be a surprise to see Real Madrid enter a bidding war for the midfielder pretty soon. He is currently valued at €75 million by Transfermarkt and has made ten appearances for England.

Edited by Bhargav