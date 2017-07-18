5 retired players who had a habit of scoring insane goals

Players who scored such blinders that it gave the viewers goal-gasms.

Dennis Bergkamp scored so many great goals that immortalised him with this statue

I like making obvious statements like the average lazy commentator and hence I will tell you something that you already know: goals are why we watch football (you don’t say?!). Even though you might not believe it at first, it is the truth – 100% of the people watch this game for the goals.

Yeah, well, there are aesthetic passes and tapestried tackles that send tingles down many organs of people, but nothing gets them more pumped up than goals. After all, the real thing is always better than foreplay. It is, people, it is – and the sly grins on your faces are proof that you know it.

And when someone scores an insane goal. Oh God! If I were to describe the feeling one gets after witnessing an almost-impossible goal, this article will lose its PG rating – which is already on the line – and become R-rated, something that isn’t allowed by the guidelines because some of you are kids (but know more than the average adult anyway).

Anyways, without further blabbering, let’s just celebrate these five players who had the dangerous tendency to score wicked goals.

#5 Dennis Bergkamp

We often see the word ‘technique’ being thrown around the picture without much explanation of what it truly means in the scope of football. Let me tell you what it is: Dennis Bergkamp and the way he played the game of football.

Affectionately known as the non-flying Dutchman due to his apparent fear of flying, Bergkamp was perhaps the most technically gifted forward of his generation. The way he moved with the ball, the way he caressed it – it was majestic.

After having two under-par seasons in Italy with Inter, Arsenal snapped him up for a then club-record fee of £7.5 million. And in the years to come, he would make sure that the Gunner faithful witnessed some of his finest goals in English football. When Wenger saw the potential in him, he instantly knew that he had the talent to be a focal point in attack – and gave him that privilege.

In the end, it was a decision that saw him score many wonderful goals as you can see in the video. My personal favourite, however, is THAT goal against Newcastle United. If you ever want to know what technique, just watch that goal over and over again.