5 of the richest clubs in England

Football being the most popular sport on the planet has immense potential for commercialization and the biggest clubs in the world have burgeoned into brands that rake in an incredible amount of money through sponsorship deals, matchday income and prize money.

A club has to not only be performing well on the pitch these days, but they also have to be managed just as well away from it to be counted as successful. The English Premier League is one of the most followed sporting competitions in the world and as a result, some of the richest clubs in the world are also from England.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the richest football clubs in England.

#5 Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Revenue: €613 million

Value: €2183 million

Under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have grown into one of the finest teams in Europe, winning the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-19 and then the Premier League in the 2019-20 season.

They have invested wisely in the transfer market and has got great returns for the money they've spent on the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Sadio Mane etc.

Advertisement

As such, the Merseysiders' value has grown immensely over the past and they saw a sharp rise in broadcasting income which is no surprise given the brand of heavy-metal attacking football they've been playing under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are growing on the commercial front and they are expected to slot in higher in the rankings over the coming years if they can keep up their good form on the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool haven't been beaten at Anfield in the league since April 2017. They are unbeaten there in 63 league games, winning 29 of their last 30.



Happy Sunday pic.twitter.com/Pn6FuZKr3X — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) November 1, 2020

#4 Arsenal

Arsenal v Chelsea - FA Cup Final

Advertisement

Revenue: €520 million

Value: €2267 million

Arsenal have been going through a difficult time. Arsene Wenger left the club after two decades of service and he was succeeded by Unai Emery who had to be sacked as the club started hitting new lows.

But things are looking up now following Mikel Arteta's appointment as the manager and there is a strong sense of optimism about the Gunners these days. One of the most dominant teams in the Premier League in the first decade of the 21st century, Arsenal have for long been known for their attractive brand of football.

The club has had to hustle to pay up for their new stadium and though fans have been left disgruntled due to the lack of transfer activity on occasion, the owners have showed more ambition in the transfer market of late and have spent big on occasion.

However, they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this year and as such, their financial situation will take a hit this year.

Arteta inherited the worst Arsenal team in almost 30 years with 1 league win in 80 days and made us relevant.



✅FA Cup

✅Beat United x2 Liverpool x3 Chelsea and City.

✅Ended the 5 year 'big 6' away league jinx.



All within 11 months.



Criticism? Sure. But respect man, respect! pic.twitter.com/CtEwnWPYmV — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) November 9, 2020