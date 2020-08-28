The world's most beautiful game is also the world's most popular sport. Clubs in Europe have legions of fans even halfway across the world, staying wide awake late into the night to catch their favourite football teams in action.

The global appeal of the sport translates well in a financial sense. It takes a whole lot more than just good performances on the pitch to keep a football club running at top gear season after season. As such, generating healthy revenue streams are paramount to staying afloat in the business.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 richest football clubs in the world in terms of revenue generated.

(Figures courtesy: Deloitte's Football Money League)

#5 Paris Saint-Germain - €635.9 million

Atalanta v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

The French champions, who have been transformed after being taken over by the Qatar Sports Investments, rank 5th on the list of the clubs that generate the most revenue.

Paris Saint-Germain are the most popular Ligue 1 club and that is, in no small part, thanks to the financial backing they have received from their owners. As a result, they have been able to sign great and popular players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Last year, Paris Saint-Germain signed deals with 5 new partners and extended their contracts with 6 global brands to keep the business running smoothly.

Advertisement

PSG have been innovators in the financial realm with their tie-up with Nike Jordan in particular being welcomed by their fanbase. Paris Saint-Germain would feel hard done to have missed out on the coveted Champions League trophy this time around as it is the only thing that's stopping them from growing into the juggernaut that they look set to become.

Financial comparison between Champions League finalists, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. #FCBayern €660m revenue is slightly higher than #PSG €636m, while the French team’s €371m wage bill is just above Bayern’s €356m. Both teams are profitable with little or no debt. pic.twitter.com/TKG5qaLjJq — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) August 21, 2020

#4 Bayern Munich - €660.1 million

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Final

The champions of Europe and continental treble winners Bayern Munich are 4th on the list. Under the tutelage of Hans-Dieter Flick, the Bavarians are looking unstoppable. Bayern continue to sit at the 4th place but they have seen a rise close to 20% in broadcast revenue.

They are expected to close the gap with 3rd placed Manchester United now that they have had a triumphant Champions League campaign and because the Red Devils hadn't qualified for it in the 2019-20 season.

The clubs will have definitely taken a hit with the Covid pandemic causing all games to be played behind closed doors and no matchday revenue available. However, Bayern Munich continue to conduct business both on the pitch and off it incredibly well and it won't be surprising to see them break into the top 3 next year.

PSG earn £121m in Champions League revenue... £3.7m MORE than Bayern Munich https://t.co/57cGWVQr4c — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 24, 2020