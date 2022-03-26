5 right-backs Real Madrid should target this summer

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has been a solid servant for the club over the years. He has been instrumental in all their successes over the last decade. However, time might be running out for him. He's just 30 but incessant injuries have made life hard for him.

Last month, both Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona's Ferran Torres absolutely toyed with him. To make matters worse, Real Madrid don't have a proper backup to support him. Alvaro Odriozola was unremarkable and has been loaned out this season to Fiorentina. So it's largely been Lucas Vazquez who has had to deputize for Carvajal in an alien position.

Hence, Los Blancos need a right-back this summer who can currently deputize for Carvajal or ultimately take over the mantle. On that note, let's take a look at the five right-backs Real Madrid can go for in the summer:

#5 Jeremie Frimpong

Attacking competence is of primary importance when it comes to fullbacks these days, especially at Real Madrid. 21-year-old Dutch fullback Jeremie Frimpong ticks that box perfectly. Currently employed as a right wing-back in a 3-5-2 system at Bayer Leverkusen, Frimpong has access to bomb forward regularly in matches.

Among defenders in the 2021-22 German Bundesliga, Jeremie Frimpong is the player with the joint-most assists (6), while only Alphonso Davies (97) attempted more dribbles than the Dutchman (85).

This is reflected in his stats as well, as he has accumulated six assists and a goal in 25 appearances in the Bundesliga this season.

His creativity is largely derived from his dribbling and ball carrying. Frimpong completes 8.38 progressive carries and 2.09 dribbles per game. Signing him can revitalize the right wing, which is a bit of a problem area for Real Madrid.

#4 Pol Lirola

Another excellent attacking fullback, Pol Lirola, has attracted a lot of attention playing for Marseille this season. The Spanish fullback is only 24 but has quite the career.

He came through at Espanyol before moving to Italy, where he had stints at Juventus, Sassuolo and Fiorentina. He eventually moved to France with Marseille last summer.

Playing as a right wing-back like Frimpong, Lirola averages 2.55 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes. He is also a great dribbler, completing 6.98 progressive carries and 1.78 dribbles per game. He also touches the ball 3.18 times per game in the opponent's penalty box. He is someone that both Real Madrid and the Spanish national team should look at.

#3 Nordi Mukiele

Nordi Mukiele is quite different from the other names mentioned on this list and that's for good reason. Carvajal's main problem for Real Madrid this season has been in defending against pacy attackers.

Unlike the Spaniard, Mukiele is super solid in defense and has the athletic ability to keep up with wingers. His defensive awareness is also top notch as he has frequently played as a centre-back.

His numbers in defensive attributes have been at the top of the range this season when it comes to fullbacks. He has made 1.2 tackles and one interception per game and has won 66% of his aerial duels in the Bundesliga so far this season.

He gets up the pitch quite well too, with 0.7 shots a game and 3.22 touches in the opponent's box. He'll probably be the most expensive player on this list as RB Leipzig won't want to lose the 24-year-old Frenchman for cheap.

#2 Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro is probably the most likely choice for Real Madrid. They have been linked with him in the past and are currently monitoring him as well, according to AS (via Ruetir.com).

He has played for Girona in Spain in the past. He is currently on loan to Sporting CP from Manchester City.

In a 3-5-2 formation, Porro acts as the right wing back for the Portuguese side. He is a wide playmaker on the right, using crosses and dribbling to create chances. Owing to this, he has made 49% successful dribbles this season and he makes 1.7 accurate crosses per game.

Real Madrid target Pedro Porro is now facing interest from Bayern Munich. Sporting want at least €30M.

If Real Madrid are to acquire his services, they must act fast as Bayern Munich are also rumored to be interested, as per the aforementioned source (AS).

#1 Valentino Livramento

It requires a special type of player to just move to the senior level with a new club and instantly become a starter. Not only has Tino Livramento done that, but he has imposed himself as one of the best fullbacks in the Premier League this season.

Hailing from Chelsea's academy, Livramento won their youth player of the year award last season before moving to Southampton. He is quick and solid in both attacking and defensive duels.

He also has a variety of crosses, which he provides from the right touchline. He is extremely well-rounded and his positional intelligence is great.

Valentino Livramento has completed at least 20 more dribbles (43) than any other teenager in Europe's top 5 leagues this season

Yet to turn 20, Livramento could potentially be the next great English fullback. According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are also interested in signing the youngster this summer. Hence, Real Madrid must act quick if they are to go for him.

