5 most selfish players in world football

"There's no 'I' in team" is one of the most cliche statements in football. It holds true too as, on most occasions, everyone has to play their part for results and for the improvement of the team. However, with brilliant independent performances alongside an attractive style of play, some footballers have no problems being selfish.

Famous for his technique, pace, and divine accuracy, Arjen Robben was one of the most selfish players in the Bayern Munich squad for nearly a decade. Once in a while, the Bavarian legend would make a key pass to provide an assist for an all-important goal.

But Robben was often seen cutting onto his left foot and belting a ferocious shot from range instead of passing to a well-placed teammate. Notably in 2012, Robben explained in an interview, "Selfishness is a quality."

Usually, selfish players can be great dribblers and brilliant attackers - like Robben - but their selfishness can easily get on the nerves of their teammates. Sometimes, they can make up for all the selfishness by scoring a glorious solitary goal. But more often than not, everyone on the team just ends up frustrated.

Selfishness is still a quality, at least for some players in modern football. While these stars have garnered fans with their flair and individual brilliance, they have to keep up their performances consistently. After all, there's nothing more annoying to fans and teammates than a selfish player who's having a bad day in front of goal.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most selfish players in world football:

#5 Vinicius Junior | Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. has all the great qualities a selfish player needs to succeed. He's versatile, pacey, explosive, and capable of running at opponents and getting past them. Although Vinicius has notably aided his team with a few assists, his dribbling antics and consistency in cutting in to look for the shot makes the star a rather selfish player.

But Vinicius Jr. isn't exactly adept at finding the net. This season, he's taken approximately five shots per game during three Champions League outings, and he's scored just twice. All that dribbling and selfishness on the ball isn't going to do much good if the young Real Madrid star fails to add to the scoreline. If he improves on this, Vinicius will be a real star in the making.

#4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic | AC Milan

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic enjoyed the best form of his career during his stint at Paris Saint-Germain, where he recorded 13 assists in a single league season.

Earlier in his career, the 40-year-old journeyman was even used as a supporting striker and creative playmaker. However, those years are long gone, and Ibrahimovic now has one purpose for every team he joins: scoring goals.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Zlatan Ibrahimovic turns 40 today. 565 goals scored in 954 games as professional - since September 1999 at Malmö until today as AC Milan leader. More than a player, more than a striker. 🇸🇪 #Ibrahimovic Zlatan Ibrahimovic turns 40 today. 565 goals scored in 954 games as professional - since September 1999 at Malmö until today as AC Milan leader. More than a player, more than a striker. 🇸🇪 #Ibrahimovic https://t.co/2mgOkHTt3N

During his time at Manchester United, pundits like Liverpool legend Phil Thompson labeled the star "highly selfish." Thompson complained:

"He was having sort of 15 shots a game and there were other people in better positions."

Ibrahimovic has remained unperturbed by such accusations, explaining:

"Am I selfish? I have to be, there are many are kings but there is only one god and that’s me."

