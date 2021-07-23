5 Serie A stars who should move to the Premier League (2021)

The Serie A and the Premier League are two of the best football leagues in Europe. The Premier League is arguably the best league in the world, as plenty of players come to the league for big money and also to shine on the biggest football stage.

Serie A and Premier League have exchanged a host of players in the past

We have seen many players move between Serie A and the Premier League before, and it has happened both ways in the past. The Italian top flight is a hotbed of talent, and many English clubs regularly scout the league to unearth new talent.

With the Premier League being the richest football league in the world and arguably the most competitive one as well, many players look forward to the challenge of playing in the English top flight. On that note, here are five Serie A players who could prosper if they move to the Premier League.

#5 Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero was named the Serie A 'Defender of the Season' for his impressive performances.

Serie A club Atalanta signed Cristian Romero on a two-year loan deal from Juventus in September 2020, with an option to buy him for £13 million at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Romero played a key role in helping Atalanta qualify for the Champions League. The centre-back made 42 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing five assists. His impressive performances saw him win the Serie A's 'Defender of the Season' award.

He was also a key part of the Argentina squad that won Copa America 2021 earlier this month, with La Albiceleste keeping a clean sheet in each of the three games Romero played.

His form has attracted a lot of interest from top European clubs. According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have bid £34 million and £8 million in add-ons for the defender, and the Premier League side have reportedly agreed a five-year contract with the defender.

The only problem for Tottenham Hotspur is that the Serie A side values the 23-year-old at £47 million. So it will be interesting to see if the Premier League club can agree a deal with Atlanta, who are under no pressure to sell Romero, as he will become their player at the end of next season.

#4 Mikkel Damsgaard

A host of Premier League clubs are after Mikkel Damsgaard this summer.

Mikkel Damsgaard is another player who has been linked with a Premier League move, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Leicester City and Liverpool looking to sign him after his sensational performances at EURO 2020 for Denmark.

The young winger, who plies his trade in Serie A with Sampdoria, has made quite an impact since arriving from Nordsjaelland in 2020. In just one year, the 21-year-old Dane became a key first-team player for the Serie A side, featuring in 35 league matches last season.

Although his tally of two goals and four assists isn't particularly dazzling, his overall contributions in attack have been far bigger due to his dynamism in the final third and expertise from dead-ball situations.

That was evident in the semi-final against England at the Euros, when he scored the tournament's only direct free-kick goal. Even though Denmark were knocked out in the semi-final, the Serie A winger was his nation's best performer at the tournament, scoring twice in five matches and filling up the creative void left by Christian Eriksen.

Spurs are reportedly ready to offer €25 million for the youngster, with the Premier League side looking for talents who can provide creative presence in the final third. But the Seria A side are holding out for €35 million to let go of the Danish international.

