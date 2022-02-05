5 shocking January transfers that no one predicted (2022) 

The January transfer window is often full of so many surprises that the impact of some of the transfers isn't realized until quite late.

Teams typically use the January transfer market to bring in reinforcements who would add significant value to the existing squad. They are just looking to tweak their teams a little for the second half of the season. However, it is not uncommon for a team to go out of their way to make a big-money deal during the winter transfer window in modern times.

This time around as well, fans witnessed numerous high-profile signings take place. Many loan deals were completed, providing runaway stars a chance to prove their worth.

However, there were many surprising and eye-catching moves which also took place. In this article, we will look at the top five shocking transfers that no one predicted before the window opened.

#5. David Neres to FC Shaktar Donetsk

It's easy to forget how important David Neres was to Erik ten Hag's great Ajax side, which reached the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

Between 2017 and 2019, the Brazilian scored 22 goals and assisted 19 times in the Eredivisie alone. He featured 11 times during the famous run that took the Dutch giants within seconds of the biggest match in club football.

From that squad, Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek and Hakin Ziyech all moved on to greener pastures soon after. But it has taken some time for Neres to finally take the flight from Amsterdam. He chose Shaktar Donetsk as his next destination and moved for a transfer of just around €15 million.

Sadly, Neres almost lost the entirety of the 2019–20 campaign to a knee injury and has struggled to return to his best since.

However, he has scored three goals and two assists from just 460 minutes of action in the league this season. This suggests that Shaktar can still resurrect a quality player. Still only 24 and set to be surrounded by multiple Brazilians in Ukraine, let's hope that this change of scene is exactly what Neres needed.

#4. Ricardo Pepi to FC Augsburg

Teenage prospect Ricardo Pepi is currently one of the most exciting talents in world football. He was named 'MLS Young Player of the Year' for 2021 after netting 13 for FC Dallas last season. The 19-year-old has also scored three goals in his first six appearances for the USA national team.

He grabbed the interest of European giants like Manchester City and Liverpool. But that's not how it's played out, with Pepi choosing the Bundesliga instead. But rather than signing for Germany's biggest clubs, Pepi surprised everyone by joining Bavarian minnows FC Augsburg for a club-record €18 million.

As such, he became the division's most expensive American to leave the MLS and the second most valuable departure in the division's history. For Augsburg, this is quite the coup but also a huge gamble.

Augsburg are currently 16th in the Bundesliga and on course for the relegation playoffs, there's pressure on Pepi to deliver straightaway. That hasn't happened yet, as the striker is goalless in his first three appearances. But let's hope the youngster can justify his hefty price tag sooner rather than later.

