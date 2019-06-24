5 signings that will make Barcelona unstoppable

Christian Eriksen

The Catalan giants had a mixed 2018/19 season. Though they comfortably won the LaLiga title, they let a three-goal advantage slip at Anfield in the Champions League semifinals. They have also lost the Copa del Rey final to Valencia in their last game of the campaign.

European silverware has eluded them for quite some time and their arch-rivals, Real Madrid, have won three titles in a row during that time. Though Barcelona have made some big money signings in the form of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, they have failed to play their best football.

Ernesto Valverde is under huge pressure to deliver and expected to strengthen the squad for the 2019/2020 season. They have already signed Ajax starlet, Frenkie de Jong, but there are few places in the squad that need serious reinforcements.

They are linked to a few world-class players and busy in the transfer window. If they manage to sign their targets, they will definitely be a force to reckon with next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at 5 signings that will make Barcelona unstoppable.

#5 Matthijs de Ligt

Willem II v Ajax - Dutch Toto KNVB Cup Final

One of the names that has been doing the rounds this transfer window is none other than the Ajax starlet, Matthijs de Ligt. A while ago, he was all set to play for the Blaugrana, but things have changed in the past few weeks. The Dutch captain had a phenomenal season for Ajax.

Ajax won the Eredivisie and cup double this season, having also reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals. He was also named ‘Player of the Year’ in the Eredivisie for the 2018/19 campaign.

The Dutch international is on the radar of almost every top European club. Manchester United are showing a lot of interest and so are Paris Saint Germain, Juventus, and Bayern Munich. Real Madrid too have entered the race at the last minute.

At just 19, de Ligt has shown a lot of maturity and leadership skills. He is strong, good in the air, and has an extremely good range of passing. He reads the game well and is quick across the turf.

