Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lebron James

Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
226   //    02 Oct 2018, 12:40 IST

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A
They are the epitome of greatness and longevity in their respective sports

When we think of the greatest athletes of the twenty-first century, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lebron James come to mind.

They are the epitome of greatness and longevity in their respective sports, and in this article we talk about five similarities between both these athletes.

#1 Famously played for 3 Clubs

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
King James

While Ronaldo has played for Sporting Lisbon, he is famous for his times at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and now Juventus.

Lebron James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and now the Los Angeles Lakers. Interestingly both Lebron and Ronaldo moved to their new clubs (Juventus and Lakers) in the same year.

#2 Physical freaks of nature

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A
Both players spend a lot of time in the gym

When you think of the fittest athlete in football you think of Cristiano Ronaldo. The same can be said about Lebron James in basketball. Both players spend a lot of time in the gym. They follow strict diets, and try to be in the best possible shape for peak performance.

They do have different body structures as they both play different games, but both players are machines built for excellence in their respective sports.

#3 Businessmen

Harlem's Fashion Row - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Lebron too has numerous investments in different kind of businesses

Both Ronaldo and Lebron take a keen interest in business. Ronaldo has his own clothing line and chain of hotels. He endorses tons of products and is always in the top 10 list of the highest earning athletes.

Lebron too has numerous investments in different kind of businesses. Blaze Pizza which Lebron has invested in is doing excellent. He also had investments in Liverpool which paid off very well when they reached the Champions League final. Like Ronaldo, he too is consistently in the top 10 list of highest earning athletes in the world.

Added to that, both players have a lifetime deal with Nike.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Los Angeles Lakers Cristiano Ronaldo LeBron James Juventus Stadium NBA Players
Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Football Analyst and Basketall Enthusiast.
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should have moved to...
RELATED STORY
Seria A 2018-19: It's Cristiano Ronaldo time to shine again
RELATED STORY
4 amazing Cristiano Ronaldo stats after his first two...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will finish top-scorer in...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo Hasn't Scored Yet and Why Juventus...
RELATED STORY
In defence of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Five biggest winners from Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus is good for...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and the race for the European Golden...
RELATED STORY
5 players that could beat Cristiano Ronaldo to the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us