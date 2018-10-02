5 similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lebron James

Dhruv Maniyar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 226 // 02 Oct 2018, 12:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

They are the epitome of greatness and longevity in their respective sports

When we think of the greatest athletes of the twenty-first century, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lebron James come to mind.

They are the epitome of greatness and longevity in their respective sports, and in this article we talk about five similarities between both these athletes.

#1 Famously played for 3 Clubs

King James

While Ronaldo has played for Sporting Lisbon, he is famous for his times at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and now Juventus.

Lebron James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and now the Los Angeles Lakers. Interestingly both Lebron and Ronaldo moved to their new clubs (Juventus and Lakers) in the same year.

#2 Physical freaks of nature

Both players spend a lot of time in the gym

When you think of the fittest athlete in football you think of Cristiano Ronaldo. The same can be said about Lebron James in basketball. Both players spend a lot of time in the gym. They follow strict diets, and try to be in the best possible shape for peak performance.

They do have different body structures as they both play different games, but both players are machines built for excellence in their respective sports.

#3 Businessmen

Lebron too has numerous investments in different kind of businesses

Both Ronaldo and Lebron take a keen interest in business. Ronaldo has his own clothing line and chain of hotels. He endorses tons of products and is always in the top 10 list of the highest earning athletes.

Lebron too has numerous investments in different kind of businesses. Blaze Pizza which Lebron has invested in is doing excellent. He also had investments in Liverpool which paid off very well when they reached the Champions League final. Like Ronaldo, he too is consistently in the top 10 list of highest earning athletes in the world.

Added to that, both players have a lifetime deal with Nike.

1 / 3 NEXT