5 most skilled players in world football at the moment (2022)

Regardless of the context of the game, football fans will always cheer for a show of skill. Flair players have always held a special place in the hearts of football fans. In addition to being incredible footballers, it's their exquisite skills with the ball that has endeared the likes of Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario to the world.

It's a joy to watch footballers outsmarting their opponents with their tricks and flicks. It is not only an indication of how exquisite a footballer's technique is but also a reflection of his ability to think one step ahead of his adversary.

After all, keeping the opponent guessing and never letting them know what your next move is crucial to achieving success on the football pitch. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most skilled players in world football at the moment.

#5 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Up until the start of the 2021-22 season, Vinicius Jr. was seen as a mercurial winger blessed with plenty of flair. But the thing about players like Vinicius is that when they do improve on the technical side of things, they become unstoppable.

The Brazilian winger upgraded his finishing and link-up play in a massive way last term. He ended up scoring 22 goals and providing 20 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid in the 2021-22 season.

But what makes Vinicius a nightmarish proposition for defenders is his ball control and dribbling skills. His low center of gravity enables him to execute wonderful turns and he always keeps defenders guessing with his stepovers, flicks and chops.

#4 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi is one of the best dribblers of all time. The unique thing about Messi as opposed to the other players on this list is that he is not one to do flashy tricks. The record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner uses his incredible close control, drop of the shoulder and hip swivels to get the better of his opponents.

Messi rarely does stepovers and La Croqueta, a move popularized by his former teammate and legendary midfielder Andres Iniesta, is one of his go-to moves. He simply shifts the ball from one foot to the other to evade a challenge before heading past the on-rushing defender with his burst of pace.

#3 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

There are quite a few top footballers in the world who can shoot well with either foot. But there are extremely few players who can dribble well with both feet. Ousmane Dembele is one such phenomenon.

He is an extremely agile and tricky winger whose decision-making and directness inside the final third make him one of the best forwards in the game. Dembele recently terrorized Juventus in a pre-season friendly with his exquisite dribbling skills, scoring two eye-catching solo goals.

His skillset is replete with stepovers, roulettes, chops, flicks and nutmegs and is easily one of the most exciting players to watch in the game right now.

#2 Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United)

Allan Saint-Maximin's ability with the ball at his feet is incredible. His inventiveness while foraying forward and taking defenders on is a treat to watch and it makes him a livewire for Newcastle United in attack.

Unfortunately, the Frenchman's end product is yet to match the quality of his skills. Even during the Magpies' days of playing conservative football under Steve Bruce, Saint-Maximin's tricks used to light up St. James' Park and the Premier League.

But under Eddie Howe, the 25-year-old is expected to take his game to the next level. He definitely has the potential and if he can improve his overall game, he could become a world beater.

#1 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar is a player in the mold of Brazilian greats like Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario, who were known for their 'samba' flair and the special conenction they had with the ball. The Paris Saint-Germain winger is a treat to watch every time he gets on the ball.

Neymar Jr. is so audacious that he even successfully executes training ground tricks like rainbow flicks during actual competitive games. It takes a great deal of confidence in one's abilities to pull off skills like that at the highest level of the game.

It is reductive to reduce Neymar's dribbling skills to showboating as he is an incredibly effective dribbler. He is one of the best forwards of the modern era and is arguably the most skilled footballer in the world right now.

