5 Spanish players with the most goals so far this season 

Spanish football has never failed to impress, having time and again produced technical geniuses on the pitch. One thing that is common among them is their elegance on the ball.

Even the youngest of Spanish footballers have shown sheer class and confidence with the ball at their feet. That being said, it would be great if the country starts producing more lethal goal-scorers like they had in previous decades.

Spanish players are never shy of creativity

The 2021-22 campaign has witnessed some fine goal-scoring by Spanish players. Here, we take a look at the Spaniards who have scored the most goals so far this season.

Note: All competitions in club football are considered

#5 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

Having played nine seasons in La Liga, Iago Aspas has made more than 300 appearances for Celta Vigo. The left-footed striker has been a regular goal-scorer in the league and continues to do so.

The Spaniard has so far scored 13 goals in the league this campaign, the fifth-most in Spain's top-tier football. His amazing positioning and clinical finishing have helped him score more than 150 goals for Celta Vigo.

viva laliga @vv_laliga



Iago Aspas making it look so easy Iago Aspas making it look so easy 🔥 https://t.co/4b8z3mPkUV

Iago Aspas will be looking to do well in the final third of the season to ensure a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. He remains one of the most natural goal-scoring options for head coach Luis Enrique to lead the attack.

#4 Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol)

Coming through the ranks at Real Madrid, Raul de Tomas went on multiple loan spells in Spain before joining Benfica. The Spaniard didn't enjoy his time much in Portugal and returned to play for Espanyol in the 2020-21 season.

Since then, he has been a vital player for the club, having helped them earn promotion to the top division last season. Raul de Tomas has so far scored 14 goals in 27 La Liga appearances this campaign.

Football España @footballespana_ Only Karim Benzema (15) has given his side more points than Raúl de Tomás (14) this season.



He is also second to the Frenchman in the Pichichi race. Only Karim Benzema (15) has given his side more points than Raúl de Tomás (14) this season.He is also second to the Frenchman in the Pichichi race. https://t.co/KtcFufTZQd

The Spaniard is the second-highest goal-scorer in the league and has the third-most goal contributions so far. It is likely that the 27-year old might move to a new club next summer given his impressive performances.

#3 Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Throughout his club career so far, Mikel Oyarzabal has only played for Real Sociedad. The Spanish winger has made more than 250 appearances for the White and Blues, winning the Copa del Rey in the 2019-20 season.

Unfortunately, Mikel Oyarzabal has been sidelined for a lengthy spell after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in training recently. The Spaniard has so far scored nine goals in just 19 La Liga starts.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



265 games

77 goals

47 assists



Academy graduate & club legend at the age of 24. Mikel Oyarzabal for Real Sociedad:265 games77 goals47 assistsAcademy graduate & club legend at the age of 24. Mikel Oyarzabal for Real Sociedad:☑️265 games⚽️77 goals🅰️47 assistsAcademy graduate & club legend at the age of 24. https://t.co/JqBCy4bAnB

Oyarzabal has scored thrice in both the UEFA Europa League and Copa del Rey this season, taking his total goal tally to 15 for this season. With his long-term injury, the 24-year old remains a doubt for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#2 Borja Iglesias (Real Betis)

The right-footed striker is a seasoned player in La Liga, having played for multiple clubs in Spain. Borja Iglesias has been with Real Betis since the start of the 2019-20 season.

The Spanish forward has sometimes lacked consistency but the same cannot be said for this campaign. Borja Iglesias has scored eight times in La Liga in just 14 starts for Betis.

He has been quite impressive in both the UEFA Europa League and Copa del Rey, having scored four times in each of them. Borja Iglesias has scored 16 goals this season across all competitions. His contributions in front of goal remain crucial in Betis' bid to play in Europe next season.

#1 Juanmi (Real Betis)

Real Betis have been blessed this season with multiple goal-scorers and Juanmi is one of them. With 12 league goals to his name, the right-footed winger has scored the sixth-most goals in La Liga this season.

Juanmi's 12 goals have come in just 19 starts. More importantly, he has an efficiency of scoring 0.31 goals per shot, the second-best in the league. The Spanish winger has truly stepped up and made a case for himself this season.

OptaJose @OptaJose is the second (16), the second LaLiga team with two different players with 15+ goals after Real Madrid: Karim Benzema (30) and Vinícius Júnior (16). Duo. 2 - Borja Iglesiasis the second @RealBetis_en player to reach 15+ goals this season in all competitions after Juanmi Jiménez(16), the second LaLiga team with two different players with 15+ goals after Real Madrid: Karim Benzema(30) and Vinícius Júnior(16). Duo. 2 - Borja Iglesias 🇪🇸 is the second @RealBetis_en player to reach 15+ goals this season in all competitions after Juanmi Jiménez 🇪🇸 (16), the second LaLiga team with two different players with 15+ goals after Real Madrid: Karim Benzema 🇫🇷 (30) and Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷 (16). Duo. https://t.co/0I2wKjqqQM

The 28-year old forward has scored twice in both the UEFA Europa League and the Copa del Rey, taking his total goal tally this season to 16. Juanmi has achieved this feat in just 36 appearances this season, playing as a left-winger.

