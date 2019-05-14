5 star performers from 2018 FIFA World Cup who had a torrid domestic season

Hungary v Croatia - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

Yet another domestic football season has concluded and it has given us numerous memories to hold on to. From the nerve-wracking UCL moments to the tightly-contested battle for domestic supremacy in England, ardent football followers were treated with a delightful period of football.

The recently-culminated domestic season was all the more special, coming on the back of FIFA World Cup 2018. The World Cup was an altogether different spectacle that took place in Russia. The quadrennial tournament lived up to its hype as the football enthusiasts enjoyed every bit of it.

The reason for glorifying 2018 FIFA World Cup is the number of sensational performances that were on show in Russia. Many players had a spectacular World Cup and it is fair to say that their performances back in Russia shall be remembered for ages.

While some players were able to carry their tremendous form to the club football season, there were quite a few who found it hard to replicate their showings in Russia.

This discussion is around the players who had a remarkable World Cup in Russia but were unable to enjoy the similar kind of form in the domestic season that followed the majestic FIFA tournament.

Here we list down 5 star performers from FIFA World Cup who endured a torrid season in the recently-concluded domestic season:

#5 Jesse Lingard

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

England's 'Coming Home' party was one of the highlights of the tournament as the Three Lions performed really well in Russia. Not much was expected of the young English contingent but they did surprise the footballing world by reaching the semifinals of the tournament.

Many players stood out for the Three Lions and one such player was Jesse Lingard. The Manchester United starlet was one of the star performers for his nation and gained many an applause for his energy and work rate on the field.

Unfortunately for Jesse and for Manchester United, the Englishman couldn't carry his international form to the domestic season as he failed to deliver for the Red Devils.

The English winger was one of the underperforming stars for Manchester United as he scored just 5 goals for his club and the level of performances wasn't really commendable.

Jesse looked like a pale shadow of himself in the 2018/19 season and Manchester United fans weren't impressed by his showings in the club's shirt.

