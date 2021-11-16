5 star players who would complement Cristiano Ronaldo perfectly at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has come a long way since his humble beginnings with Sporting Lisbon's B team. Throughout his career, the Portuguese superstar has had the privilege of operating alongside some of the best players of his generation. Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus have all surrounded the talismanic goalscorer with players best-suited to his requirements.

Benzema to Bruno Fernandes: Cristiano Ronaldo's most fruitful partnerships

Wayne Rooney, Karim Benzema, Marcelo, Federico Chiesa, Juan Cuadrado, and most recently Bruno Fernandes are big names who have formed fruitful partnerships with Cristiano Ronaldo over the years.

At present, there are certain players who would hypothetically be a perfect fit with the Portuguese superstar's sharp movement and eye for goal. Here are five players who would complement Cristiano Ronaldo's unique skillset*.

*These are not transfer targets for Manchester United. The list includes names Cristiano Ronaldo has not played with before.

#5 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son Heung-min in action for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester United

The South Korean international has developed into one of the most deadly forwards in world football since joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 for £22 million. Capable of operating as a forward or a left-winger, Son's top attributes are his pace, finishing and defensive tracking. More importantly, he has formed a tremendously successful partnership with Harry Kane.

After numerous ankle injuries, Kane isn't the quickest and most mobile of strikers. The England captain, like Cristiano Ronaldo, relies on clever movement, lethal finishing and positional awareness. Combining with CR7 would not be too different from Son's existing tandem with Kane.

The Spurs #7 has 29 assists in his last two seasons. His ability to beat his man, get to the byline and put the ball into the box would perfectly suit Ronaldo's predatory instincts.

#4 Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Muller (R) tackles Manchester United's Phil Jones

The Raumdeuter, or space investigator, is arguably the most intelligent player in the world. It is hard to classify Bayern Munich's 32-year-old German as a midfielder or a striker. Instead, Muller lurks between the lines, occupying pockets of space between the center-forward and the attacking midfielder.

Capable of drifting wide, Muller's assist numbers are simply astonishing. He has 230 career assists for Bayern Munich and led the Bundesliga in assists last season with 21. This year, he already has ten assists in 11 league games.

Muller's freedom of movement and lack of pace means he constantly slips under the radar of opposition defenses. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo commands the constant attention of an entire backline. This could be a match made in heaven, as Muller's slick passing would undoubtedly help Ronaldo grab goals. The Portuguese star, on the other hand, would keep defenders occupied, allowing the German to do what he does best - exploit space.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Subramanian