5 steps Barcelona must take to recover from the Lionel Messi situation

The inevitable is happening. Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona are splitting. A marriage of 20 years has been on the rocks for the last few months, and now Messi is ready to call it quits.

While FC Barcelona is clawing and scrambling to find some way back into Messi's heart, they also need to think about a future without the Argentine superstar.

We look at 5 things Barcelona need to do to recover from this tricky situation:

#1 Reach a compromise with Lionel Messi, fast

Lionel Messi's non-arrival at the fitness camp for the new season vanquished any lingering doubts in the minds of hopeful Barcelona fans who thought he might stay. Still, rumors are going around that the board hopes for Messi to stay, but at the same time, they are negotiating with Messi over a move to Manchester City. So which one is true?

FC Barcelona's president, Josep Bartomeu has been quiet about this. Bartomeu had no problem running his mouth about which players are expendable in his team. But now he is keeping his mouth shut as FC Barcelona and Messi are being used by hungry tabloid writers to create rumors out of thin air.

So whatever it is, do it fast FC Barcelona. Lets us get this over with. Sell him for a fee or not. Make him stay for another year. Whatever it is, FC Barcelona needs to find a middle ground and do it without causing a mess.

Lionel Messi has given enough for this club so they should respect his wish. But at the same time, they should do not forget this is a club with hundreds of employees that needs money to run. So Barcelona should negotiate a fee that is reasonable and not out of this world.

#2 Barcelona should ensure Bartomeu steps down

Barcelona President - Josep Maria Bartomeu

Bartomeu is like a movie villain who throws whoever is beside him in front of the hero just to escape. First, it was Quique Setién, then Eric Abidal. Then he suggested he will sacrifice many of Barcelona's current squad, just to please Lionel Messi. The last statement alone makes it clear that he is not fit to lead this club. No president of any club should say what he said.

Furthermore, his shady dealing in the past with Neymar's transfer from Santos to Barca should also be reason enough for him to step down. But he won't. Like a stubborn child, he clings on to the chair of the president. He remains adamant, stating that he still is the right man to lead a club like Barcelona, even after repeated blunders.

So it is time to bring in a no-confidence vote against him and kick him out, whether Lionel Messi stays or not. He has disgraced Barcelona enough.