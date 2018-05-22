5 strangest signings by Real Madrid

5 inexplicable transfers Los Blancos have made in their past

Javi Garcia joined Real Madrid from Osasuna

They might not have signed a marquee player for two years now, but there's hardly a statement denying the fact that Real Madrid and money are a match made in heaven. Since the beginning of the sport, Los Blancos have given their supporters the very right to strut around with their heads held high, thanks to their glittering trophy cabinet at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Forking out huge sums of money to buy galacticos like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale is the major reason behind their longevity in winning accolades. They have hardly missed out on a player they have set their eyes upon; the irresistible charm of donning the famous white shirt has helped them in signing some of the greatest names in the history of the beautiful game.

But alongside the cluster of the legendary names occupying their history books, in a few corners are also a bunch of names people hardly remember. To this date, people have been left flabbergasted as to why the club brought these players to the Bernabeu.

On that note, let's have a look at some of the queerest acquisitions ever made by Real Madrid.

#5 Javi Garcia

Back in 2008, Real Madrid had Mahamadou Diarra, Guti, Fernando Gago and Wesley Sneijder in their midfield ranks. In an attempt to add more steel, they signed Javi Garcia, a relatively unknown midfielder from Osasuna.

However, what Los Blancos had brought in was far from even being in the same line as the aforementioned midfielders. Javi Garcia made 21 appearances in his only season with Real Madrid, although most of them were as a substitute.

In order to rectify their mistake, Madrid signed Lassana Diarra, while Garcia was shipped off to Benfica in Portugal.