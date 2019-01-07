5 Strikers that can replace Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United

Lukaku is playing well since Solskjaer's arrival, but he is not a consolidated starter for United

There’s no doubt that Manchester United have taken a huge turn since the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager. The team looks inspired and highly motivated during games, and more importantly, the players are now free to express themselves on the field.

One player, however, who really needs to get more game time or seek a move elsewhere is Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker was one of the most trusted lieutenants of Jose Mourinho during his stint at the helm of Manchester United. But before his sacking as the boss, the manager had dropped Lukaku to the bench. This was brought about by the dip in form of the Belgian player.

Under Solskjaer, however, the striker is now showing signs that he may be getting back to the form that convinced Manchester United to buy him. But there’s a huge obstacle in front of him currently in the form of Marcus Rashford. The young Englishman has really come of age finally. He has managed to somehow secure the striker’s position for himself. That’s thanks to his magnificent form and the admirable work rate that he has been portraying.

If things are to continue in that rate, then Lukaku may soon want to find a new club. It is impossible to imagine a striker like Lukaku warming the bench and playing second fiddle to the young Rashford.

If the Belgian was to leave the club, the team will be left with only one senior striker, that’s highly unlikely for a club of Manchester United’s stature. The team may have already started looking at names of some of the best strikers in the world to replace Lukaku.

Here are some of the strikers that may be considered if United were to offload the Belgian striker.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford is playing at a high level for United

As you’d have guessed it by now, the striker that has been keeping Lukaku on the bench at Manchester United should definitely be considered first to take his role. Rashford has really been proving himself this season and even taking up the striker’s role.

With the young English man, the team is more fluid and can attack in a number of dimensions. He’s not your typical target man, hence making it very hard to defend against. He works the channels with ease and is also comfortable beating his man while on speed. Counter attacks are not slowed down when the ball gets to him as he always keeps it moving.

On the downside and despite the huge improvement that he has shown, he is still raw and his decision making is quite there yet. Though, with extended game time and hard work in training, he can improve that within no time.

Surely, Rashford is becoming United's main option for the striker position, however, if Lukaku leaves, there will be the need of bringing another forward to play a supporting role for Rashford from the bench.

