×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Strikers that can replace Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United

Cyril Odhiambo
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
52   //    07 Jan 2019, 23:20 IST

Lukaku is playing well since Solskjaer's arrival, but he is not a consolidated starter for United
Lukaku is playing well since Solskjaer's arrival, but he is not a consolidated starter for United

There’s no doubt that Manchester United have taken a huge turn since the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager. The team looks inspired and highly motivated during games, and more importantly, the players are now free to express themselves on the field.

One player, however, who really needs to get more game time or seek a move elsewhere is Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker was one of the most trusted lieutenants of Jose Mourinho during his stint at the helm of Manchester United. But before his sacking as the boss, the manager had dropped Lukaku to the bench. This was brought about by the dip in form of the Belgian player.

Under Solskjaer, however, the striker is now showing signs that he may be getting back to the form that convinced Manchester United to buy him. But there’s a huge obstacle in front of him currently in the form of Marcus Rashford. The young Englishman has really come of age finally. He has managed to somehow secure the striker’s position for himself. That’s thanks to his magnificent form and the admirable work rate that he has been portraying.

If things are to continue in that rate, then Lukaku may soon want to find a new club. It is impossible to imagine a striker like Lukaku warming the bench and playing second fiddle to the young Rashford.

If the Belgian was to leave the club, the team will be left with only one senior striker, that’s highly unlikely for a club of Manchester United’s stature. The team may have already started looking at names of some of the best strikers in the world to replace Lukaku.

Here are some of the strikers that may be considered if United were to offload the Belgian striker.

Marcus Rashford


Rashford is playing at a high level for United
Rashford is playing at a high level for United

As you’d have guessed it by now, the striker that has been keeping Lukaku on the bench at Manchester United should definitely be considered first to take his role. Rashford has really been proving himself this season and even taking up the striker’s role.

With the young English man, the team is more fluid and can attack in a number of dimensions. He’s not your typical target man, hence making it very hard to defend against. He works the channels with ease and is also comfortable beating his man while on speed. Counter attacks are not slowed down when the ball gets to him as he always keeps it moving.

Advertisement

On the downside and despite the huge improvement that he has shown, he is still raw and his decision making is quite there yet. Though, with extended game time and hard work in training, he can improve that within no time. 

Surely, Rashford is becoming United's main option for the striker position, however, if Lukaku leaves, there will be the need of bringing another forward to play a supporting role for Rashford from the bench.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Harry Kane Mauro Emanuel Icardi
Cyril Odhiambo
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
A passionate writer who works as a freelance article, blog and SEO writer at http://www.contentcyril.com/. Also, an avid supporter of Manchester United.
5 strikers who could replace Romelu Lukaku at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 strikers Manchester United could target in January to...
RELATED STORY
5 forwards who could replace Romelu Lukaku if he leaves...
RELATED STORY
How Romelu Lukaku could change the scenario for...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The future looks bleak for Romelu...
RELATED STORY
3 Possible replacements for Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
7 things that have happened since Romelu Lukaku last...
RELATED STORY
5 Managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 highest paid footballers at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 reasons for Romelu Lukaku's goal drought with...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us