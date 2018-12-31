×
5 Strikers That Could Make Chelsea Genuine Title Contenders

Cyril Odhiambo
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
31 Dec 2018, 17:37 IST

Alvaro Morata has failed to spark at Chelsea
Alvaro Morata has failed to spark at Chelsea

The beginning of the season saw another change for the manager’s position, Antonio Conte left and came in another Italian tactician Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri had been famed for being the guy that made Napoli play some of their most exciting football in a long time.

The Sarri-ball as it came to be known as one of the delights of Serie A last season. In fact, Napoli gave Juventus a fight for the title, something that hasn’t been done for quite some time now.

When Maurizio Sarri came to Chelsea, most of the fans were delighted to get such a tactically astute manager who was going to make their team play better than that they have been accustomed.

The season is far from over and with Liverpool already creating a huge gap between them and the chasing pack. Chelsea’s weakness has begun to show.

During the first weeks of the season, no one thought it was something that would derail Chelsea, but as it happens, it has been their Achilles heel.

The striking position is one of the positions that Chelsea need to genuinely look to bolster if they are to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

The two strikers that they currently have are not showing enough to warrant them a starting position in the team and that’s why Eden Hazard has taken over that position.

Though that may be the case at the moment, Chelsea needs a genuine striker to help them get the goals.

Here are five strikers that they should be looking at.

Timo Werner

Timo Werner
Timo Werner

Timo Werner is the young German striker who took the Bundesliga by a storm last season with Leipzig.

The 22-year-old German forward has already bagged 18 goals already this season in 27 appearances.

Though not playing for one of the giants in Bundesliga, Timo Werner has shown that his eye for goal is up there with the very best in the league.

With great pace and astonishing physical strength, the player can easily walk into the Chelsea team and get the goals for them.

His intelligent runs and ability to beat defenders will surely make him a force in the Premier League.

Cyril Odhiambo
CONTRIBUTOR
A passionate writer who works as a freelance article, blog and SEO writer at http://www.contentcyril.com/. Also, an avid supporter of Manchester United.
