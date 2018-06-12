5 Strikers who might replace Alvaro Morata at Chelsea

Which 5 strikers can replace Alvaro Morata at Chelsea?

Abhimanyu Singhi CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 16:04 IST 4.55K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup - Final - Wembley Stadium

Chelsea signed Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid for a club record 80 million euro transfer fee last summer. The Spanish striker started out confidently scoring a goal an providing an assist on his league debut. But over the course of the season, he failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge. Things turned for the worse in 2018 when he scored his first goal of the year only after the middle of March. He was never able to replicate the form that he showed during his previous stints at Juventus and Real.

The Blues' suffered a torrid 2017-18 and finished outside the Champions League places. Conte's future also looks dicey with his constant battles with the board regarding transfers. Owner Roman Abramovich himself faces visa issues with the British government. All is not well at Chelsea. A new striker is just what they need to lift the mood as they prepare for 2018-19.

Here's a list of 5 Strikers who can replace Morata and lead the line for Chelsea:

#5 Mauro Icardi

Icardi snubbed by Argentina for the World Cup but could still have a busy summer

The Argentinian striker might not be going to Russia but he is still expected to have a busy summer. With talks over a new contract still not finalized there is going to much speculation about his future over the coming few months.

'El nino del partido' as he is fondly called is a complete striker quite like Morata. He can score with his head and both feet. A physical presence in the box, he also moves well without the ball. He has a proven goal scoring record with nearly a century of goals in his last four seasons with Inter Milan.

While he might not be an upgrade on Morata, if he finds form in England he might just be the centre-forward that Chelsea needs to play in front of Hazard and Willian. With his wife Wanda Nara overseeing his transfers - an offer in the region of what they paid for Morata might be enough to seal the deal.