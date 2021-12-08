5 most successful free-kick takers in UEFA Champions League history

There are hardly any sights on a football pitch that are more satisfying to watch than the ball being deposited in the back of the net from a direct free-kick. It takes an incredible level of skill to beat goalkeepers from range. It's even tougher when the keeper is prepared and expecting the shot to come at him.

A free-kick taker has to lift the ball over the wall and bring it down just enough so that it creeps under the crossbar. He still has to beat the goalkeeper though. Almost every football team has set-piece specialists. Some of these players are particularly good from direct free-kicks.

Players use various techniques to beat goalkeepers from a direct free-kick. Some like to curl the ball away from the keeper while others induce a lot of swerve and dip on the ball to confound them.

A great free-kick taker could prove to be the difference maker when two well-matched teams lock horns like they often do in tournaments like the Champions League. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most successful free-kick takers in UEFA Champions League history.

#5 Neymar Jr. - 5 direct free-kicks

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Neymar Jr. is easily one of the most technically gifted players on the planet. The Brazilian international has a knack for making things look way easier than they're supposed to be. He slaloms past defenders with his tricky feet and bursts of pace and keeps goalkeepers guessing with his dynamic finishing.

Since he first broke onto the scene, Neymar has also been renowned for his set-piece abilities. The 29-year-old has always had a penchant for scoring free-kicks and his technique is incredible.

Neymar loves to curl his free-kicks into the top bin. He produces the right amount of curl and power on the ball and when he beats the goalkeeper, it becomes a wonderful sight to behold. Neymar has scored five direct free-kicks in the Champions League.

One of his most memorable ones is the 88th minute direct free-kick he scored in Barcelona's 6-1 win over PSG in the second leg of the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16.

#4 Andrea Pirlo - 5 direct free-kicks

Real Madrid CF v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

Andrea Pirlo is one of the best midfielders of all time. The Italian maestro always seemed to have more time on the ball than any other player. When he was in possession, it felt as though the game slowed down and he was in complete control of proceedings

Pirlo is one of the most elegant midfielders to have graced the beautiful game. His ball retention abilities and passing range were exemplary and he could orchestrate play from a deep-lying position in midfield with ease. He was also an incredible set-piece taker and is one of the best of the modern era.

Pirlo has scored five direct free-kicks in the history of the UEFA Champions League. Pirlo, though, could go for power or placement or he could even do both at the same time. He hung his boots up in 2017 and managed his former club Juventus in the 2020-21 season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith