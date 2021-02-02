5 most successful managers in Ligue 1 history

Often derided as the 'farmer's league' owing to its perceived lack of competitiveness and fan-following, the Ligue 1 has its pride of place as one of Europe's top-five leagues.
Despite the competition widely regarded as the 'easiest' top-five league in the continent, the Ligue 1 has been graced by a bevy of fine players and managers that has raised its stature.
Thomas Tuchel made his name in Ligue 1 as a manager of serious pedigree, winning consecutive titles before joining English giants Chelsea.
Among 48 managers to have won Ligue 1 in the competition's near nine-decade history, 16 of them have triumphed on multiple occasions. On that note, let us have a look at the five most successful managers in Ligue 1 history.
#5 Gerard Houllier - 3 Ligue 1 titles
Five different managers have won exactly three Ligue 1 titles; but Gerard Houllier makes this list as he is the only one among the quintet to win the competition with two different clubs.
After winning his first Ligue 1 title with PSG in 1986 - long before the Parisian club became a powerhouse in French football - Gerard Houllier had to wait almost two decades for his next triumph in the competition.
Following a successful stint with Liverpool, Houllier - who expired last year - arrived at serial winners Olympique Lyonnais in 2005. He continued the club's Ligue 1 dominance, helping them win their fifth and sixth consecutive titles in the competition.
However, failure to convert Lyon's domestic dominance to European success eventually led to Houllier's fallout with the club's president and his subsequent exit from the club.
#4 Laurent Blanc - 4 Ligue 1 titles
Laurent Blanc is one of the most successful managers in Ligue 1 and PSG history.
The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner won a staggering 11 of 12 domestic titles with PSG, a tally that consists of three Ligue 1 triumphs. However, a failure to conquer the Champions League proved to be his undoing.
Nevertheless, Blanc's men eked out a plethora of records in Ligue 1 during the Frenchman's three seasons in charge at PSG: The (2015-16) league title was wrapped up with a whopping eight games to spare; Laurent Blanc oversaw a record 96-point Ligue 1 tally the season before.
Despite Blanc's unceremonious exit from the club, PSG chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi hailed the Frenchman's impact, saying in this regard:
“As we embark on a new chapter in the development of the club, I would like to thank Laurent Blanc for everything he has achieved over the last three years, both in terms of the playing style and results. I wish him the best for his future challenges.”