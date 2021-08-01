5 successful Premier League teams with most signings in last decade

There have been plenty of signings made by Premier League teams in the last ten years. Some of these clubs have been successful with their signings, and have won numerous trophies in the last decade. While some of the signings have become club legends, others failed and eventually moved elsewhere.

We have compiled a list of five successful Premier League teams that have made the most signings in the last decade. Teams have been selected based on the number of trophies won (excluding the UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and Community Shield). So without further ado, let's take a look at the same in ascending order:

#5 Manchester United - 49

Manchester United

The team with the most Premier League titles, Manchester United (13), have made the fewest number of signings on this list. They have only made 49 signings in the past decade, managing one Premier League, one FA Cup, one League Cup and one Europa League title.

However, United have had a net spend of £932.14 million, the highest on the list. While they have had some good signings like Bruno Fernandes, David De Gea, Zlatan Ibrahimovich and Robin Van Persie., to name a few, they also spent heavily on the likes of Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez and Memphis Depay, who were not able to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

United have not had a great decade since their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013. They have not managed to win the Premier League since then but have improved in the last few years.

OFFICIAL: Manchester United confirm an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Raphael Varane 🔴 pic.twitter.com/KcqtpgWbFz — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 27, 2021

With big-name arrivals like Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer, they will hope to end their Premier League drought this season.

#4 Arsenal - 56

Arsenal

Although Arsenal have not been as successful as other clubs on this list, they make the cut owing to their record in cup competitions. They have won four FA Cups in the last decade, but have been disappointing in the Premier League and on the European stage.

Arsenal have made 56 signings in the last decade, with a net spend of £500.04 million. But they have not been able to replicate the success they had at the start of the century. They have not played in the Champions League since 2016 and didn't qualify for any European competition this season.

Some of their signings, including Mesut Ozil, Olivier Giroud, Hector Bellerin and Alexis Sanchez, have made an impact at the club. But the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Willian and Henrikh Mkhitaryan failed to perform.

Arsenal have made some decent signings in this transfer window, with Ben White, Albert Lokonga and Nuno Tavares arriving at the Emirates.

Can the signing of Ben White move Arsenal back into Champions League contention? 🔴 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 30, 2021

The Gunners will hope the new signings settle well and help the team return to the Champions League in 2022-23.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav